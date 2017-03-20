Register
    A visitor at the opening of a photo exhibition of the prizewinners in the Andrei Stenin International Press Photo Contest in Moscow.

    A Few Days Left Until Start of Andrei Stenin International Press Photo Contest

    © Sputnik/ Vladimir Astapkovich
    Life
    Only three days are left for entries to be submitted for the Andrei Stenin International Press Photo Contest organized by Rossiya Segodnya under the patronage of the Commission of the Russian Federation for UNESCO.

    MOSCOW (Sputnik) — The Entries can be sent using the contest website stenincontest.com. All entries must be received before or by March 22 at 11:59 pm Moscow time.

    This year, among contestants are young photojournalists from Russia, Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, India, Spain, Italy, Poland, Switzerland, Kazakhstan, Australia, France, Syria and many other countries. The contest has received over 2,000 entries. The Andrei Stenin photo contest is the only Russian competition where young photo correspondents from anywhere in the world can get a real chance to push ahead with their careers. This year the prizes will amount to over $15,000 (according to the Bank of Russia exchange rate on March 20). Winners will have their works displayed during an international photography tour.

    The Andrei Stenin International Press Photo Contest aims to support young photographers and to draw public attention to the challenges of photojournalism in today's world. It is a platform for young photographers — talented, sensitive and open to all things new — who draw our attention to the people and events around us.

    • Photographic exhibition of MIA Rossiya Segodnya news agency photo correspondent Andrei Stenin killed in Ukraine on professional duty.
      Photographic exhibition of MIA "Rossiya Segodnya" news agency photo correspondent Andrei Stenin killed in Ukraine on professional duty.
      © Sputnik/ Iliya Pitalev
    • Photographic exhibition of MIA Rossiya Segodnya news agency photo correspondent Andrei Stenin killed in Ukraine on professional duty.
      Photographic exhibition of MIA "Rossiya Segodnya" news agency photo correspondent Andrei Stenin killed in Ukraine on professional duty.
      © Sputnik/ Iliya Pitalev
    • Visitors at the exhibition by winners of the Andrei Stenin International Press Photo Contest
      Visitors at the exhibition by winners of the Andrei Stenin International Press Photo Contest
      © Sputnik/ Valeriy Melnikov
    • A memorial plaque on the wall of the Rossiya Segodnya International Information Agency honoring Rossiya Segodnya press photographer Andrei Stenin who was killed in the line of duty in 2014 in Ukraine.
      A memorial plaque on the wall of the Rossiya Segodnya International Information Agency honoring Rossiya Segodnya press photographer Andrei Stenin who was killed in the line of duty in 2014 in Ukraine.
      © Sputnik/
    • Andrei Stenin Remembrance Day at Gornyatsky School in Snezhnoye
      Andrei Stenin Remembrance Day at Gornyatsky School in Snezhnoye
      © Sputnik/
    • Journalists killed in the Ukrainian conflict are remembered at the MEDIA ACE 2015 press festival held by the Russian Defense Ministry in Moscow
      Journalists killed in the Ukrainian conflict are remembered at the MEDIA ACE 2015 press festival held by the Russian Defense Ministry in Moscow
      © Sputnik/ Kirill Kallinikov
    • Mourning ceremony for the late photo journalist Andrei Stenin at the Rossiya Segodnya agency's press center.
      Mourning ceremony for the late photo journalist Andrei Stenin at the Rossiya Segodnya agency's press center.
      © Sputnik/ Vladimir Trefilov
    1 / 7
    © Sputnik/ Iliya Pitalev
    Photographic exhibition of MIA "Rossiya Segodnya" news agency photo correspondent Andrei Stenin killed in Ukraine on professional duty.

    The contest's 2017 international media partners include: Al Mayadeen TV,  Shanghai United Media Group (SUMG) and ICRC.

    General media partners of the contest include the news website Vesti.Ru, the Russian state Rossiya-Kultura TV channel, news website KP.ru, news website ZhurDom and the Russian Photo website. International media partners of the contest include Sputnik News Agency and Radio, Askanews news agency, Independent Media holding, Notimex news agency, RT TV channel and news site, The Royal Photographic Society, Shanghai United Media Group (SUMG), Xinhua news agency, ANDES news agency, news agency ANA and Al Mayadeen TV channel. Industry media partners include the Academy of Photography, GeoPhoto agency, Photo-study.ru educational portal, Bleek Magazine, the Union of Journalists of Moscow, the Union of Art Photographers of Russia, School of Visual Arts,  Young Journalists information portal and the festivals PhotoVisa and Uglich Photo Parade.     

    photojournalists, photography, Andrei Stenin International Photo Contest, Andrei Stenin, Moscow, Russia
