Register
17:15 GMT +318 March 2017
Live
    Search
    I got a new truck! I'm going camping! Hanx

    Stars in Soviet Cars: Hollywood Glamor Vs USSR Style Retro

    © tomhanks instagram
    Life
    Get short URL
    038450

    Tom Hanks is not the only star with a passion for vintage Soviet automobiles: classic models from the USSR can be found in garages across Hollywood.

    Trucks manufactured at the Moscow Likhachev Automotive Plant
    © Sputnik/ Petrouhyn
    Ruler of the Road…And Off-Road: Most Famous Car Models of Russia’s AMO ZIL
    Last week, Hollywood star Tom Hanks surprised his Instagram followers with the revelation that he has obtained a Soviet off-road minivan for an upcoming camping trip.

    Hanks is just the latest Hollywood star to reveal an affinity for Soviet automobiles. Russian news website RBK reports that 'Made in the USSR' cars and motorbikes have proved popular with a series of famous performers.

    Hanks accompanied his Instagram photo with the caption "I got a new truck! I'm going camping!"

    Russian outdoor sports enthusiasts would approve of Hanks' choice of the hardy UAZ-452 truck, which is especially popular with hunters and fishing groups.

    The UAZ-452 truck first rolled off the production line in 1965, making it the oldest car still in production in Russia. It is still manufactured to this day by the Ulyanovsk Automobile Factory (UAZ). 

    The UAZ-452 is affectionately known as the "Buchanka" (loaf) because of its visual similarity to a loaf of bread. The model was overhauled in 1985, with new lights, mirrors, a new instrument panel and a bigger engine. In February, UAZ revamped the car's interior and gave buyers the option of luxury heated front seats.

    Jay Leno

    US comedian and talk show host Jay Leno has a well-known passion for cars and owns one of the most impressive collections in the world.

    ​In 2013, he acquired a 1966 GAZ M21 Volga, a sedan car that was produced from 1956 to 1970 by the Gorky Automobile Factory (GAZ).  

    ​The Volga, which has "Made in the USSR" written on its tires, was demonstrated by Leno in an episode of his web series, "Jay Leno's Garage."

    Brad Pitt

    In 2011, Hollywood actor Brad Pitt added a Ural Tourist to his collection of motorcycles. Since then, he has been snapped several times taking his son Pax for a ride in the bike's sidecar. 


    Ural motorcycles are manufactured at the Irbit Motorcycle Plant (IMZ) located in the Ural Mountains, the only Russian manufacturer of heavy capacity motorcycles.

    In January, IMZ marked its 75 anniversary with the launch of a special model for the US market, the Ural Ambassador Limited Edition. The factory made 25 of the bikes, which cost $16,500 each and are fitted with a unique accessory: a first-aid kit containing a bottle of vodka, a tin of sardines and some chewing gum.

    Ural Motorcycle
    © Photo: pixabay
    Ural Motorcycle
    Just three percent of Ural sales are made within the Russian market; 97 percent of buyers hail from the US, Canada, Australia and the EU countries.

    James Hetfield

    Last year, a Russian fan gifted Metallica singer James Hetfield an unusual present: a lovingly restored Dnepr K-750 Soviet motorcycle. 


    He documented the restoration process in a video.

    The K-750 was a revamp of the Second World War-era M-72 motorcycle, and began production in Kiev in 1958. The motorbike was widely used for transportation by Soviet police officers and was even featured in a popular 1966 film by celebrated film director Eldar Ryazanov, "Beware of the Car."

    Dnepr K-750
    © Sputnik/ Ilya Bogachev
    Dnepr K-750

    Related:

    Florida Men Invent Device Preventing Hot Car Fatalities
    Train in Central Japan Slams Into Car, Kills Driver
    Clash of the Titans: Google’s Self-Driving Car Company Sues Uber for Theft
    Student Finds 11-Foot Python All Up in His Car (VIDEO)
    Tags:
    automobile industry, automobile, motorcycle, car, Ukraine, Russia, Soviet Union
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Multimedia

    Aquatic Fairytale: A Moscow School Teaches Women How to Become Mermaids
    Aquatic Fairytale: A Moscow School Teaches Women How to Become Mermaids
    Secret Service Laptop Cartoon
    Secret Service, Public Property?
    Vityaz DT-30P1: infographics
    Vityaz DT Vehicle: Specifics of Russian All-Terrain Vehicle

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok