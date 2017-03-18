Stars in Soviet Cars: Hollywood Glamor Vs USSR Style Retro

Last week, Hollywood star Tom Hanks surprised his Instagram followers with the revelation that he has obtained a Soviet off-road minivan for an upcoming camping trip.

Hanks is just the latest Hollywood star to reveal an affinity for Soviet automobiles. Russian news website RBK reports that 'Made in the USSR' cars and motorbikes have proved popular with a series of famous performers.

Hanks accompanied his Instagram photo with the caption "I got a new truck! I'm going camping!"

Russian outdoor sports enthusiasts would approve of Hanks' choice of the hardy UAZ-452 truck, which is especially popular with hunters and fishing groups.

The UAZ-452 truck first rolled off the production line in 1965, making it the oldest car still in production in Russia. It is still manufactured to this day by the Ulyanovsk Automobile Factory (UAZ).

The UAZ-452 is affectionately known as the "Buchanka" (loaf) because of its visual similarity to a loaf of bread. The model was overhauled in 1985, with new lights, mirrors, a new instrument panel and a bigger engine. In February, UAZ revamped the car's interior and gave buyers the option of luxury heated front seats.

Jay Leno

US comedian and talk show host Jay Leno has a well-known passion for cars and owns one of the most impressive collections in the world.

Video: 1966 Volga GAZ-21 pops into Jay Leno's Garage http://t.co/OpLHP8Us4x — Autoblog (@therealautoblog) May 2, 2013

​In 2013, he acquired a 1966 GAZ M21 Volga, a sedan car that was produced from 1956 to 1970 by the Gorky Automobile Factory (GAZ).

​The Volga, which has "Made in the USSR" written on its tires, was demonstrated by Leno in an episode of his web series, "Jay Leno's Garage."

Brad Pitt

In 2011, Hollywood actor Brad Pitt added a Ural Tourist to his collection of motorcycles. Since then, he has been snapped several times taking his son Pax for a ride in the bike's sidecar.



Ural motorcycles are manufactured at the Irbit Motorcycle Plant (IMZ) located in the Ural Mountains, the only Russian manufacturer of heavy capacity motorcycles.

In January, IMZ marked its 75 anniversary with the launch of a special model for the US market, the Ural Ambassador Limited Edition. The factory made 25 of the bikes, which cost $16,500 each and are fitted with a unique accessory: a first-aid kit containing a bottle of vodka, a tin of sardines and some chewing gum.

© Photo: pixabay Ural Motorcycle

Just three percent of Ural sales are made within the Russian market; 97 percent of buyers hail from the US, Canada, Australia and the EU countries.

James Hetfield

Last year, a Russian fan gifted Metallica singer James Hetfield an unusual present: a lovingly restored Dnepr K-750 Soviet motorcycle.



He documented the restoration process in a video.

The K-750 was a revamp of the Second World War-era M-72 motorcycle, and began production in Kiev in 1958. The motorbike was widely used for transportation by Soviet police officers and was even featured in a popular 1966 film by celebrated film director Eldar Ryazanov, "Beware of the Car."