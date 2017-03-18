Blood Simple: Refugee Teen Kills His Lover’s Elderly Father to Remain in Sweden

© AFP 2017/ JANERIK HENRIKSSON / TT NEWS AGENCY Gang Wars Rage in Swedish Ghettos Despite Officially 'Decreasing' Crime Rate

Last August, the brutal murder of a 68-year-old man in the Swedish town of Arboga shocked ordinary Swedes and left investigators puzzled. The man's wife was first apprehended in seriously injured condition, but was later released, as the police's suspicions fell on the couple's 42-year-old daughter and her 19-year-old asylum seeker lover.

The young Afghan admitted that he had carried out the murder and stabbed the woman. However, earlier this week it also emerged that he was cajoled into doing so by his lady friend, who allegedly had promised the teen marriage in return for the murder, Swedish national broadcaster SVT reported.

During the police interrogation, the 19-year-old confessed to the crime and acknowledged that he'd stabbed the Swedish senior with a knife and subsequently thrown the murder weapon into a nearby stream. The murder weapon has not yet been retrieved.

The Arboga murder also raised old suspicions against the victim's daughter, who is 23 older than her refugee lover. Her former husband drowned in 2015 under mysterious circumstances in Lake Hjälmaren near his summer home. Today, the woman is suspected of attempted fraud and the murder of her former husband.

The woman was also suspected of sexual exploitation after two refugee boys claimed she had forced them to have sex with her. According to the boys, the woman, who owned a company that provides accommodation to refugee children had threatened that they would be expelled unless they had sex with her. However, the woman was freed from suspicions and the investigation was closed.

"She has tried to persuade other people to murder, with former business associates appearing on her death list," police said.

According to the police, the Afghan migrant had already been living with the woman, and was suggested that a marriage would greatly increase his chances of getting a residence permit in the country. No sums of money were involved, and the motivation rather had to do with "feminine craft" than anything else.

Neither the lawyer for the 19-year-old nor the prosecutor would comment on the confession.

The police are also struggling to establish the boyfriend's exact age. Previously, prosecutor Jessica Wenna cited indications that he could have been born "anytime between 1991 and 1998."

