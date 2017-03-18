Register
12:41 GMT +318 March 2017
Live
    Search
    Knife

    Blood Simple: Refugee Teen Kills His Lover’s Elderly Father to Remain in Sweden

    © Photo: pixabay
    Life
    Get short URL
    Topic:
    Refugee and Migrant Crisis in Europe (103)
    0 3802

    A 19-year-old asylum seeker from Afghanistan who is currently the main suspect in the high-profile Arboga murder that stunned Sweden last year was allegedly promised a marriage that would increase his chances of staying in the country in exchange for killing the victim. Previously, the suspect admitted to actually executing the murder.

    Armed police officers at the Gustaf Adolfs square in central Stockholm, Sweden. (File)
    © AFP 2017/ JANERIK HENRIKSSON / TT NEWS AGENCY
    Gang Wars Rage in Swedish Ghettos Despite Officially 'Decreasing' Crime Rate
    Last August, the brutal murder of a 68-year-old man in the Swedish town of Arboga shocked ordinary Swedes and left investigators puzzled. The man's wife was first apprehended in seriously injured condition, but was later released, as the police's suspicions fell on the couple's 42-year-old daughter and her 19-year-old asylum seeker lover.

    The young Afghan admitted that he had carried out the murder and stabbed the woman. However, earlier this week it also emerged that he was cajoled into doing so by his lady friend, who allegedly had promised the teen marriage in return for the murder, Swedish national broadcaster SVT reported.

    During the police interrogation, the 19-year-old confessed to the crime and acknowledged that he'd stabbed the Swedish senior with a knife and subsequently thrown the murder weapon into a nearby stream. The murder weapon has not yet been retrieved.

    Stockholm, Sweden
    © Photo: Pixabay
    Sweden Muzzles Its Cops to Uphold Political Correctness
    The Arboga murder also raised old suspicions against the victim's daughter, who is 23 older than her refugee lover. Her former husband drowned in 2015 under mysterious circumstances in Lake Hjälmaren near his summer home. Today, the woman is suspected of attempted fraud and the murder of her former husband.

    The woman was also suspected of sexual exploitation after two refugee boys claimed she had forced them to have sex with her. According to the boys, the woman, who owned a company that provides accommodation to refugee children had threatened that they would be expelled unless they had sex with her. However, the woman was freed from suspicions and the investigation was closed.

    "She has tried to persuade other people to murder, with former business associates appearing on her death list," police said.

    According to the police, the Afghan migrant had already been living with the woman, and was suggested that a marriage would greatly increase his chances of getting a residence permit in the country. No sums of money were involved, and the motivation rather had to do with "feminine craft" than anything else.

    Swedish Minister for Justice and Migration Morgan Johansson addresses a press conference with the German interior minister in Berlin, on February 23, 2016
    © AFP 2017/ John MACDOUGALL
    Forever Young: Swedish Minister Taunted for Posing With Overage 'Refugee Kids'
    Neither the lawyer for the 19-year-old nor the prosecutor would comment on the confession.

    The police are also struggling to establish the boyfriend's exact age. Previously, prosecutor Jessica Wenna cited indications that he could have been born "anytime between 1991 and 1998."

     

    Never miss a story again — sign up to our Telegram channel and we'll keep you up to speed!

    Topic:
    Refugee and Migrant Crisis in Europe (103)

    Related:

    Desperate Refugee Kids' Online 'Suicide Pacts' Startle Sweden
    Number of Crimes Committed by Refugees in Sweden 'Very Small'
    Jinxed! Migrant Riots Break Out in Sweden After 'Fake News' Row With Trump
    Swedish Library Outlaws Factual Book on Migration, Offers Hitler's Mein Kampf
    Tags:
    refugee, crime, murder, Scandinavia, Sweden
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Multimedia

    This Week in Pictures
    This Week in Pictures
    Secret Service Laptop Cartoon
    Secret Service, Public Property?
    Vityaz DT-30P1: infographics
    Vityaz DT Vehicle: Specifics of Russian All-Terrain Vehicle

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok