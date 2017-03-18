Blood Simple: Refugee Teen Kills His Lover’s Elderly Father to Remain in Sweden

The young Afghan admitted that he had carried out the murder and stabbed the woman. However, earlier this week it also emerged that he was cajoled into doing so by his lady friend, who allegedly had promised the teen marriage in return for the murder, Swedish national broadcaster SVT reported.
During the police interrogation, the 19-year-old confessed to the crime and acknowledged that he'd stabbed the Swedish senior with a knife and subsequently thrown the murder weapon into a nearby stream. The murder weapon has not yet been retrieved.
The woman was also suspected of sexual exploitation after two refugee boys claimed she had forced them to have sex with her. According to the boys, the woman, who owned a company that provides accommodation to refugee children had threatened that they would be expelled unless they had sex with her. However, the woman was freed from suspicions and the investigation was closed.
"She has tried to persuade other people to murder, with former business associates appearing on her death list," police said.
According to the police, the Afghan migrant had already been living with the woman, and was suggested that a marriage would greatly increase his chances of getting a residence permit in the country. No sums of money were involved, and the motivation rather had to do with "feminine craft" than anything else.
The police are also struggling to establish the boyfriend's exact age. Previously, prosecutor Jessica Wenna cited indications that he could have been born "anytime between 1991 and 1998."
Never miss a story again — sign up to our Telegram channel and we'll keep you up to speed!
All comments
Show new comments (0)