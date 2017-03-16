Cygnus Spacecraft Launch to International Space Station Set For March 24 - ULA

© AP Photo/ Scott Kelly/NASA Cargo Spacecraft Cygnus Successfully Docks to International Space Station

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) – According to the statement, ULA has also requested the option to launch on March 23, pending Eastern Range availability.

"The launch of the ULA Atlas V rocket carrying the OA-7 Cygnus spacecraft for Orbital ATK and NASA is confirmed on the Eastern Range for Friday, March 24," ULA said on Wednesday.

The launch was initially scheduled for March 19, according to the US National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA). Last week, it was postponed until March 21 amid booster hydraulic issues discovered during pre-launch testing.

"The additional time allows the ULA team to replace and retest a first stage hydraulic component. The Atlas V and Cygnus spacecraft remain secure in their processing facilities," ULA said on Wednesday, explaining the postponement of the launch until March 24.

The Cygnus spacecraft is supposed to launch atop a United Launch Alliance Atlas V rocket from the Cape Canaveral Air Force Station in the US state of Florida.