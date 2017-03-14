Register
20:44 GMT +314 March 2017
Live
    Search
    Euro banknotes

    German Man Claims 'He's Fighting for Human Rights' by Refusing to Pay Tax on TV

    © Photo: Pixabay
    Life
    Get short URL
    010320

    German pensioner Reinhard Dowe has been on hunger strike for five weeks. The 70-year old man doesn't want to pay the obligatory tax on television and radio, which, he believes, contradicts the German Constitution.

    German Bundeswehr soldiers (File)
    © AP Photo/ Matthias Schrader
    German Peace Activist Refuses to Pay 'War Tax' to Berlin Government
    Dowe has not paid the tax on TV and radio broadcasting (GEZ-Gebühr or Rundfunkbeitrag) for 1.5 years. According to the pensioner, 17.50 euro a month is not a lot of money, but he protests it out of principle.

    In particular, Dowe does not like the way public channels cover the events worldwide. So, he doesn't want to watch TV and listen to the radio and therefore is not going to pay for them.

    "I am a son of an invalid of the First World War. The war horrifies me. I get goose bumps when I see this one-sided coverage of events, in which Russia is presented as an evil and German soldiers are again hanging around near the Russian border. When I listen to what is being reports about it — and the media do it very intensively — I think to myself that this is not what I want to hear, and I don't want such a policy either. Germany can't unleash wars, and I won't change my opinion on this," Dowe told Sputnik.

    In Dowe's opinion, German citizens can't be forced to paying the tax, regardless of whether they use TV and radio, or not. The man believes that this is in contradiction to the Constitution, which is why he wrote a letter to the competent authorities, explaining his position.

    Reinhard Dowe
    © Photo: Reinhard Dowe
    Reinhard Dowe

    However, according to Dowe, no one was interested in hearing his point of view. Shortly before Christmas, the bank account with his pension was taken under arrest amid his refusal to pay the tax. For five weeks he has been on hunger strike, but his protest so far has had no effect.

    Nevertheless, Dowe does not give up. In his letter to local authorities, he wrote that he would be on the hunger strike until his demands are met.

    "Many are worried, but they don't try to dissuade me. They say: at last someone decided to do it," the pensioner said. "I no longer agree with what they are broadcasting; I have a feeling that I am being misinformed and my mind is being manipulated. That's why I say: I must put an end to this," Dowe stated.

    The so-called license fee for public service broadcasting was introduced in Germany in 2013 and is obligatory for all German residents. The €17.50 monthly fee is per residence, regardless of the number of TVs, radios or computers.

    Many Germans are dissatisfied with the introduction of the fee and protest it in various ways. For instance, online forum GEZ-Boykott.de gathered more than 100,000 online signatures for "the abolition of the compulsory charges for the financing of public service broadcasting." Its members are also planning to organize a corresponding protest campaign on April 29, 2017, in Berlin.

    Related:

    Lack of Muslim Community Spokesman Hinders German ‘Church Tax’ Expansion
    German Tax Officials Knew About Panama Papers Allegations a Year Ago
    How German Taxpayers Are Financing ‘Anti-Russian PR Party Run by US'
    Tags:
    TV, tax, human rights, pensioners, Germany
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Multimedia

    Beautiful Open-Air Museum in Russia’s Karelia
    Looney Tunes
    Looney Tunes
    US Interventions in World Politics: Infographic
    US Interventions in World Politics

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok