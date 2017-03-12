Russian FM Spokeswoman Shows Off Bulgarian National Costume on Social Media

On Friday, she posted a picture of herself wearing the costume on her Facebook page.

"At today's briefing Bulgarian journalist Boris Anzov handed me a gift from Bulgaria — a national costume made especially for me. There is an inscription "Maria Zakharova" on the apron, "M.Z." — on the sleeves. They didn't take any measurements and did everything by eye. The idea came after I danced "Kalinka". It fits perfectly. Dear Bulgaria, thanks a lot!" Zakharova wrote.

The FM spokesman was also presented a basket of flowers in the form of the Bulgarian flag and a second Bulgarian costume, for her daughter.

Maria Zakharova performed the Russian folk dance — Kalinka — in May 2016 during the Russia-ASEAN summit in Sochi.