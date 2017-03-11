Friar Moustache: Stray Dog Gets Adopted as Franciscan Monk

The monks of the Franciscan monastery of Cochabamba, Bolivia have recently revealed that a schnauzer pup named Carmelo has become the newest member of their flock.

The pup, prior to his adoption by the monks, lived as a stray. Now however he's got a new home, his very own monk’s habit and even a formal title — Friar Bigotón (‘Friar Moustache’).

The adoption was made possible thanks to a local animal rescue group called the Cold Nose Project (Proyecto Narices Frías) which hopes that this story will prompt more monasteries to follow the example!