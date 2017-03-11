‘Strong-Willed Pig’ Living in Stylish Sty Since 2008

A celebrity pig that survived for more than a month after the 2008 Sichuan earthquake has been riding high on the hog.

Known as Zhu Jianqiang, or "Strong-willed pig," the 11-year-old castrated boar has his own suite at the Jianchuan Museum in Sichuan Province, where he's quite the tourist attraction.

"Zhu Jianqiang" (Strong-Willed Pig)



She's a pig who can walk on two legs and has become a local celebrity in China. pic.twitter.com/q5ICM13ktm — ヽ(ಠ_ಠ)ノ (@JoeMomasNuts) November 18, 2013

​A video released by the museum February 8 on Sina Weibo shows the 150-kilogram pig trotting around his spacious shelter at the private earthquake relief-themed museum.

He also boasts his own caretaker and on-call veterinarian.

Zhu became a national hero after he survived 36 days on rainwater and charcoal.

Museum owner Fan Jianchuan purchased the pig for 13,800 yuan ($1,971) from its owner after the earthquake.

"The longest life span of a pig is 15 years and 'Strong-willed pig' is still in good condition," said Fan.

Scientists even managed to clone six piglets using Zhu's DNA in 2011, media reported.

But his VIP treatment has social media users squealing with disapproval. Some argue that the porcine hero has it all while human survivors of the quake are still struggling to get back on their feet.

"So many earthquake survivors still need to be taken care of, why are we paying so much attention to a pig?" Sina Weibo user "Subaoge" wrote.

This article originally appeared on the Global Times website