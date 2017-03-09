My Salad Brings All the Turtles to the Yard: Hungry Reptiles on Feeding Frenzy

A video of a young boy feeding hungry turtles has gone viral on Instagram, with almost one million views in a week.
My son prefers to feed the tortoises behind the fence… 😂😂😂😂. Happy Weekend everyone #aldabra #radiata #radiatedtortoise #sulcata #sulkata #feed #torto #tortoises #tortoise #kura2 #kuradarat #turtle #reptiles #reptile #herpetology #pets #pet #petstagram #tortoiseofinstagram #animal #shell #tortoiselover #son #animallover
Eddygun posted the video of his son feeding the turtles, who were so eager to get to his salad that he had to perch on a fence while they swarmed at his feet.
As well as a bale of hungry turtles, Eddygun has also posted several photos of his other pet reptiles to his Instagram account, such as red and green iguanas.
Most of you probably know that both tortoises and toys are always been my passion. Since this instagram mainly post my tortoises pictures I decided to move my toys pictures into another account @eddyguntoys. Appreciate if you can support me and follow me on my toys instagram at @eddyguntoys.. Thanks all.. Have a good weekends.. #aldabra #aldabratortoisesn #torto #tortoises #tortoise #kura2 #kuradarat #turtle #reptiles #reptile #herpetology #pets #pet #petstagram #tortoiseofinstagram #animal #shell #tortoiselover #mandarin #toy #toys #actionfigures #ironman #marvel
