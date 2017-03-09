High Hitler: 'Fuhrer on Speed' Conquers Reddit

Due to the fact that the video was apparently sped up, the Nazi leader's movements appear jerky and somewhat involuntary, which prompted the person who posted it to label the image 'Adolf Hitler showing symptoms of amphetamine use.'
The GIF image's popularity soared overnight; by the next day it has already accrued over 28,000 upvotes and spawned a discussion thread of over 2,200 comments.
Some Reddit users, who deduced that the video was probably recorded during the Berlin Olympics of 1936, even started to debate whether Hitler was actually a stimulant drug user at that time or not.
Reply | -1 | Edit | Delete Hitlers had bad nerves to start with, something that unfortunatly did not disqualify him from politics. Amphetamines were largely sold over the counter in those days and had a common place in the middle of society. Adenauer used to treat depressive spats with a tablet of Pervitin and the french national Anthem on full blast. The US Military still dopes some of its pilots these days with addderall.
Hagbard Celine
The Problem with Hitler was his personality and not his medication.