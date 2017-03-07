Switzerland Tops Ranking of World's Best Countries - Survey

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Switzerland, which was included in the survey for the first time this year, came ahead of Canada, the United Kingdom and Germany as the overall best country in the survey.

Switzerland was ranked third in the citizenship category, based on its respect for property rights, gender equality, distribution of political power, and care for the environment, human rights and religious freedom. Germany's ranking in three categories — openness for business, citizenship and quality of life — dropped since 2016.

According to the survey results, Serbia is the lowest overall ranked country, with Iran, Algeria, Nigeria and Lebanon also named in the bottom five.

The study asked 21,000 individuals from around the world to score countries on 65 attributes. Attributes were grouped into key subrankings of Adventure, Citizenship, Cultural Influence, Entrepreneurship, Heritage, Movers, Open for Business, Power and Quality of Life.