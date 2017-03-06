Swedish Star Reporter Finds War-Ravaged Mosul Safer for Women Than Stockholm

Magda Gad, a celebrated Swedish war correspondent made her fellow Swedes' blood boil by sensationally claiming in a series of tweets that Iraq's war-torn Mosul was a safer place than Sweden, shattering PR-efforts by Sweden's 'feminist' government.
@BorenNon @MrJeedi Det finns ingen lag på slöja här, och det är lugnare att röra sig ute som ensam kvinna än vad det är i Sthlm.— Magda Gad (@gad_media) March 4, 2017
"There is no law on the Islamic veil here, and it's safer for women to be outdoors than Stockholm," Magda Gad tweeted from Iraq.
In another post from the battle-scarred country, Gad shockingly claimed a weekend night spent in Stockholm's Civic Square to be much messier.
@BorenNon @MrJeedi Det är lugnt utöver kriget. I städer utanför kriget är det ingen som stör dig när du går på gatorna, det är väldigt lugnt— Magda Gad (@gad_media) March 4, 2017
"Apart from the war, it is peaceful. In cities unaffected by the war, no one bothers you when you walk the streets, it's very quiet," Gad wrote in another tweet, possibly alluding to the rise of crime in Swedish urban areas.
Fourty-one-year-old Magda Gad is a Swedish war correspondent who has collaborated with Expressen, Aftonbladet and Svenska Dagbladet. In her coverage, which mostly focuses on wars and disasters, she aims to "highlight what has been left darkened" and "lend a voice to people who do not have one." Gad is also co-founder of the Blank Spot Project, which is a news page focused on longform reports from places with little to no journalistic coverage.
Last month, a picture of Sweden as the "rape capital" of Europe was conjured up by US President Donald Trump and former UKIP leader and founding member Nigel Farage, who both claimed that uncontrolled migration has led to a dramatic surge in sexual crimes. Evidence to back this startling claim, which gainsays Sweden's feminist image, rests upon comparative international statistics that suggest that Sweden has 63.5 reported rape incidents per 100,000 citizens, twice as much as in Belgium, which is the closest European country based on those numbers. Swedish authorities, on the other hand, have been at pains to disprove the image as a "rapist's paradise." The most popular arguments include a broader definition of rape and an alleged lack of social stigma in reporting rape.
#LastNightInSweden Is #Sweden really the rape capital of Europe? https://t.co/0AM1wolDWi #SwedenIncident #SwedenAttack #rapefugees #refugees— Stylianos (@ConservatiVGrCy) March 5, 2017
Never miss a story again — sign up to our Telegram channel and we'll keep you up to speed!
All comments
Show new comments (0)