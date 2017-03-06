Register
16:51 GMT +306 March 2017
Live
    Search
    Displaced Iraqis flee their homes in Al Mansour district, as Iraqi forces battle with DAESH militants, in western Mosul, Iraq March 6, 2017.

    Swedish Star Reporter Finds War-Ravaged Mosul Safer for Women Than Stockholm

    © REUTERS/ Zohra Bensemra
    Life
    Get short URL
    0 11320

    Of late, feminist Sweden has been trying to re-establish its image as a citadel of equality, following the damage done by the wave of sexual assaults that made international headlines. In this connection, a series of tweets by a renowned war reporter have hardly made things better for Sweden.

    Magda Gad, a celebrated Swedish war correspondent made her fellow Swedes' blood boil by sensationally claiming in a series of tweets that Iraq's war-torn Mosul was a safer place than Sweden, shattering PR-efforts by Sweden's 'feminist' government.

    ​"There is no law on the Islamic veil here, and it's safer for women to be outdoors than Stockholm," Magda Gad tweeted from Iraq.

    In another post from the battle-scarred country, Gad shockingly claimed a weekend night spent in Stockholm's Civic Square to be much messier.

    ​"Apart from the war, it is peaceful. In cities unaffected by the war, no one bothers you when you walk the streets, it's very quiet," Gad wrote in another tweet, possibly alluding to the rise of crime in Swedish urban areas.

    A migrant is carried out by police officers from an illegal camp set up in Malmoe
    © AFP 2016/ TT NEWS AGENCY / DRAGO PRVULOVIC
    See Not, Speak Not: Sweden Continues to Hide Immigrant Crime Statistics
    Magda Gad has been reporting on the war against Daesh (ISIL/ISIS) in Iraq for the Swedish tabloid newspaper Expressen since June 2016. On Facebook, she shared her pessimism about Iraq's future and wondered if peace will ever be reached in the Middle Eastern country, plagued by infighting, terrorism and sectarian violence.

    Fourty-one-year-old Magda Gad is a Swedish war correspondent who has collaborated with Expressen, Aftonbladet and Svenska Dagbladet. In her coverage, which mostly focuses on wars and disasters, she aims to "highlight what has been left darkened" and "lend a voice to people who do not have one." Gad is also co-founder of the Blank Spot Project, which is a news page focused on longform reports from places with little to no journalistic coverage.

    Rape
    © Photo: Pixabay
    No Means No: Sweden Slams Arab Police Chief in Twitter Row Over Female Sexuality
    Iraq's second-largest city Mosul was captured by Daesh in June 2014 to become an Islamist stronghold. The joint offensive by Iraqi government troops with allied militias, Iraqi Kurds and international forces, dubbed Operation "We Are Coming, Nineveh," has been underway since October 2016, following less successful Mosul offensives in 2015 and 2016. Daesh forces are outnumbered 1 to 10 and are facing a bitter defeat. According to an estimate by the International Organization for Migration (IOM), more than 400,000 people have been displaced in the siege of Mosul.

    Last month, a picture of Sweden as the "rape capital" of Europe was conjured up by US President Donald Trump and former UKIP leader and founding member Nigel Farage, who both claimed that uncontrolled migration has led to a dramatic surge in sexual crimes. Evidence to back this startling claim, which gainsays Sweden's feminist image, rests upon comparative international statistics that suggest that Sweden has 63.5 reported rape incidents per 100,000 citizens, twice as much as in Belgium, which is the closest European country based on those numbers. Swedish authorities, on the other hand, have been at pains to disprove the image as a "rapist's paradise." The most popular arguments include a broader definition of rape and an alleged lack of social stigma in reporting rape.

    ​Never miss a story again — sign up to our Telegram channel and we'll keep you up to speed!

    Related:

    Gang Rape Live On Facebook Leads To Three Arrests In Sweden
    More Swedish Women Haunted by Fears of Rape
    Swedes Wrangle Over Gang Rape Against Wheelchair-Bound Woman
    Sweden to Throw the Book at Rapists to Increase Convictions
    Stockholm, We Have a Problem: Male Rape Cases Increase in Sweden
    Sweden's Mollycoddling of Rapists Blamed for Surge of Sex Attacks
    Swedish Women Urged to Wear Headscarf - Or Be Raped
    Tags:
    sexual abuse, women's rights, rape, Scandinavia, Sweden, Iraq, Mosul
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Multimedia

    The Ghost Writer
    My Heart Is an Animal: Surrealistic Images Reveal Beauty in Unconventional Way
    A New Low
    A New Low
    British Navy and Air Force escort Russian warships Admiral Kuznetsov and Pyotr Veliky
    The First Combat Operation of Admiral Kuznetsov-Led Carrier Group

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok