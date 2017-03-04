Register
    FILE - In this Sunday, March 4, 2012 file photo, Russian Prime Minister Vladimir Putin, who claimed victory in Russia's presidential election, tears up as he reacts at a massive rally of his supporters at Manezh square outside Kremlin, in Moscow.

    They Cry, Too: Six Occasions When World Leaders Gave In to Their Emotions

    Politicians are used to concealing their feelings, but sometimes even they can get very emotional. Below are several occasions when world leaders were spotted crying in public.

    Russian President Vladimir Putin

    On March 4, 2012, Vladimir Putin was re-elected Russian president for the third time. The next day, when he made a speech at a rally of his supporters at the Manege Square in Moscow, he was so touched that he was unable to hold back his tears. Later he said that the tears were caused by a strong wind (see cover photo).

    Former US President Barack Obama

    US President Barack Obama was caught crying publicly several times. On January 5, 2016, he started crying during his speech dedicated to a new US gun law. Obama recalled the massacre in Sandy Hook Elementary School, in which 20 children had been killed. "Every time I think about those kids it gets me mad," Obama said.

    On January 11, 2017, Obama got very emotional during his farewell speech, saying words of gratitude to his wife Michelle. "Michelle — for the past 25 years, you've been not only my wife and mother of my children, but my best friend," he confessed.

    President Barack Obama wipes away tears from his eyes as he speaks in the East Room of the White House in Washington on Jan. 5, 2016, about steps his administration is taking to reduce gun violence.
    © AP Photo/ Carolyn Kaster, File
    President Barack Obama wipes away tears from his eyes as he speaks in the East Room of the White House in Washington on Jan. 5, 2016, about steps his administration is taking to reduce gun violence.

    Queen Elizabeth II

    Britain's Queen Elizabeth II has rarely showed emotion in public. However, on May 17, 2016, she began to cry during the ceremony honoring the fallen soldiers of the Duke of Lancaster's Regiment.

    Before this incident, the Queen shed a tear in 1997, at the farewell ceremony dedicated to the last voyage of the Royal Yacht Britannia, which belonged to the royal family for over 40 years.

    Britain's Queen Elizabeth, the Queen Mother, wipes her face during opening ceremonies for the VE Day celebrations at Hyde Park, 06 May in London.
    © AFP 2016/ ANDREW WINNING / POOL
    Britain's Queen Elizabeth, the Queen Mother, wipes her face during opening ceremonies for the VE Day celebrations at Hyde Park, 06 May in London.

    Former Afghan President Hamid Karzai

    On September 27, 2010, former Afghan President Hamid Karzai shed tears during his TV address to the nation, when he called on his compatriots to stop violence in the country. "I do not want my son to leave the country. I want him to go to school here. God forbid that my son was forced to leave Afghanistan," Karzai said.

    Afghan President Hamid Karzai is seen through the screen of a video camera wipes his tears as he cries at a ceremony at Amani High School in Kabul on September 28, 2010.
    © AFP 2016/ SHAH MARAI
    Afghan President Hamid Karzai is seen through the screen of a video camera wipes his tears as he cries at a ceremony at Amani High School in Kabul on September 28, 2010.

    Former Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva

    On October 2, 2009, Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva burst into tears of joy after it had become known that Rio de Janeiro would host the 2016 Olympic Games. "Anyone, who thought that we were incapable of running the country, now know that we can hold the Olympics. Brazil's time has come," da Silva said.

    Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva cries at the press conference after Rio won the right to host the 2016 Olympic games, on October 2, 2009 in Copenhagen
    © AFP 2016/ FRANCK FIFE
    Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva cries at the press conference after Rio won the right to host the 2016 Olympic games, on October 2, 2009 in Copenhagen

    Former US President George W. Bush

    Obama's predecessor was seen crying on January 11, 2007, during a ceremony honoring US Marine Corporal Jason Dunham, who died in Iraq covering an enemy grenade to save his fellow soldiers. Dunham was the first servicemen of the Marine ground forces to be awarded the Medal of Honor (the highest US military award) for taking part in Operation Iraqi Freedom.

    A tear runs down President Bush's cheek as he takes part in a Medal of Honor Ceremony for Marine Cpl. Jason Dunham of Scio, N.Y., Thursday, Jan. 11, 2007, in the East Room of the White House in Washington.
    © AP Photo/ Lawrence Jackson
    A tear runs down President Bush's cheek as he takes part in a Medal of Honor Ceremony for Marine Cpl. Jason Dunham of Scio, N.Y., Thursday, Jan. 11, 2007, in the East Room of the White House in Washington.

    Ok