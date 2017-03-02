How Grandma Got Her Groove Back: Centenarian Celebrates 100th Birthday (VIDEOS)

Living for an entire century is an achievement on its own. But this elderly lady also managed to achieve another goal most youngsters may only dream of. Videos of the senior's 100th birthday groove went viral online.

Check out those moves!

Her 100th birthday I love my great grandma she's a real one..!! I know where I get my attitude and my drinking from.. Публикация от SYnCer3 (@treasure_marnae) Фев 25 2017 в 7:11 PST

The videos were captured and shared via Facebook and Instagram by her great-grandchildren and grandchildren on February 26. Dancing to Bruno Mars' hit "24K Magic," the elderly woman also topped the charts: the original video on Facebook gained over 726k views, and this number continues to grow.

Internet users have fallen in love the elderly woman. Along with countless birthday greetings, there are lots of cheerful comments like "Go Granny!" "God bless her!" and "Is she single?"