Weird Taxidermy: British Student Turns Dead Animals Into Pencil Cases (PHOTOS)

In nine years of part-time work as a butcher, Jack Devaney, a 22-year-old 3D-design student learned how to skin, pluck and carve animals. Now, he successfully applies these skills in his odd handcrafting.

Devaney first experimented with frozen rats and mice, which are usually sold in pet stores as a food for snakes. He later moved to larger animals, such as squirrels, rabbits and moles, which he gets from pest control specialists and estate managers.

The student started to receive orders after he published a photo of a pencil case made from a rat. Now Devaney sells his creations around the world, from the US to Norway.