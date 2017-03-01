WATCH: Serena Williams Challenges Two Random Guys Playing Tennis

"Just having a stroll at night and I'm thinking about asking these guys if I can hit with them just to see their reaction," she said while being filmed by fiancé Alexis Ohanian.

— Alysha Tsuji (@AlyshaTsuji) February 27, 2017

​She then jokingly asked the two men if she could play the winner of their match. Neither accepted.

Williams hoped they would not recognize her right away, but upon seeing her one of them said "Holy crap," effectively blowing the sports celebrity’s cover.

The star-struck men took pictures with Williams, who said she would have played, but lacked the proper footwear.

She ended the video with a warning, "The moral of the story is that you never know when I’ll be coming to a tennis court near you."