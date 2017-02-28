Register
21:18 GMT +328 February 2017
Live
    Search
    BREAKING:
    Juliana Titaeva

    Russian Samba Dancer's Revelations From the Heart of Rio Carnival

    © Photo: Gabriel Nascimento
    Life
    Get short URL
    0 10922

    As the annual Rio carnival gets into full swing, a Russian samba dancer and member of one of the most famous samba schools in all of Brazil reveals what it is like to dance in the very heart of this festive event.

    Revelers of the Gavioes da Fiel samba school perform during the first night of the carnival parade at the Sambadrome in Sao Paulo, Brazil, on February 6, 2016
    © AFP 2016/ NELSON ALMEIDA
    The Dark Side of Brazil’s World-Famous Annual Carnival (PHOTOS)
    Having conquered 21 titles of the Rio Carnival, the Grêmio Recreativo Escola de Samba Portela, or simply Portela, has won more carnival championships than any other school. For some reason however the school has failed to win a single title since 1984.

    This year however the school may just be able to break this losing streak as, among other things, its dancing ensemble was bolstered by the addition of 25-year old Juliana Titaeva, an extremely talented samba dancer from Russia.

    Having fulfilled her dream of dancing at the very heart of the Rio Carnival, Titaeva was also able to offer a unique insider’s perspective on this grand festival, having savored the emotions and experiences that few foreigners are able to partake in.

    Juliana Titaeva
    © Photo: Gabriel Nascimento
    Juliana Titaeva

    As Titaeva told Sputnik Brazil, the emotions of samba dancers who take part in the festivities are “off the charts,” as people prepare for the carnival like they’re "going to war."

    "Because my passistas ('street dancers', members of a Samba ensemble who perform on the ground rather than on a float) wing is comprised of boys and girls who actually dance samba, you can’t just buy a spot there. They’re all people from the favelas; they’re practically the heart of the school. It’s hard to describe the kind of emotions that I’ve witnessed there among these people. Right before going into the Sambadrome they gather in a circle holding each other’s hands and pray. It’s like they’re going to war," she said.

    According to Titaeva, while it may look at first that dancing across the Sambadrome for over an hour in such warm weather is a pretty taxing exercise, the dancers are well prepared for this challenge.

    "In 72 minutes the entire samba school crosses the Sambadrome. First the passistas stand at the entrance to the Sambadrome. Several floats move in, several wings of samba dancers march on. Then at a certain point we join in, followed by the Bateria (samba band) and a few more floats. Basically, we don't enter the Sambadrome first and we don't leave it last. All in all, we spend about 40 minutes there in total, and it doesn’t seem that hard to me. First of all, you’re prepared for this thanks to your training, and second, when you go in, your chafed legs and uncomfortable costume no longer matter – you stop feeling them as you enter some kind of trance," the dancer explained.

    Juliana Titaeva
    © Photo: Gabriel Nascimento
    Juliana Titaeva

    Yet despite all that, Titaeva pointed out that samba dancing is merely a hobby for her and despite the amazing experience she doesn’t feel like pursuing becoming a professional samba dancer.

    "It feels great, and all this publicity helps the school, improving its odds of winning the carnival. But as for the future… I don’t think that I’ll become a professional samba dancer," she mused.

    Yet when asked whether she would take part in next year’s Rio Carnival, Titaeva left little room for doubt.

    "Next year I’ll be there 100 percent," the Russian dancer firmly stated.

    Related:

    Everybody Dance Now! Rio de Janeiro's 2017 Carnival
    Annual Carnival Expected to Bring Economic Salvation to Brazil
    From Moscow to Rio: Russian Dancer Sambas Her Way to Legendary Carnival
    Tags:
    experience, dance, samba, carnival, Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Russia
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Multimedia

    Everybody Dance Now! Rio de Janeiro’s 2017 Carnival
    Everybody Dance Now! Rio de Janeiro's 2017 Carnival
    Never Enough
    Never Enough
    Infographics: T-90S
    Russia's New Arms: T-90S, Third-Generation Main Battle Tank

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok