Emancipation at Work: Libyan Women Now Free to Travel Without Chaperones

© Flickr/ Ben Sutherland Eastern Libya Imposes Travel Ban on Citizens Aged 18-45 to Tackle Terrorism

After consulting with the representatives of various public organizations, the leadership of the Libyan National Army has decided to suspend 'Decree 6', adopted earlier this year, which prohibited Libyan women from traveling unless they were accompanied by men.

Abdulla Blikih, an official representative of the Libyan parliament, told Sputnik that the travel ban for unaccompanied women was originally adopted purely due to safety concerns and was not in fact dictated by some kind of prejudice. However, the general public has apparently misinterpreted the legislators’ intent.

"This ordinance was adopted grudgingly. It was opposed by several organizations, there were accusations made that this act infringes on people’s rights, and they even started reviewing this decision from a religious standpoint. The military leadership has decided that it would be prudent to suspend this act due to its apparent misinterpretation. Though as I’ve said before, this decision was made purely due to safety concerns," Blikih said.

Never miss a story again — sign up to our Telegram channel and we'll keep you up to speed!