04:37 GMT +328 February 2017
    Donald Trump and his wife Melania arrives on the red carpet for the 83rd Annual Academy Awards held at the Kodak Theatre on February 27, 2011 in Hollywood, California.

    Trump: ‘Sad’ Oscars Messed Up After Joking Too Much About Politics

    © AFP 2016/ MARK RALSTON
    135402

    US President Donald Trump speculated that an Academy Awards snafu in which the wrong Best Picture winner was announced came as a result of Hollywood ‘[focusing] so hard on politics’ in an interview with Breitbart News.

    "I think they were focused so hard on politics that they didn't get the act together at the end," President Trump said. "It was a little sad. It took away from the glamour of the Oscars. It didn't feel like a very glamorous evening. I've been to the Oscars. There was something very special missing, and then to end that way was sad."

    Actors Warren Beatty and Faye Dunaway were to present the Best Picture award to the drama Moonlight, but instead they were handed an envelope stating that the winner was the musical La La Land. The flub was due to a misprint on the placard with the winner's name on it, prompting an apology from accounting firm PricewaterhouseCoopers.

    "We sincerely apologize to Moonlight, La La Land, Warren Beatty, Faye Dunaway, and Oscar viewers for the error that was made during the award announcement for best picture," the apology read. "The presenters had mistakenly been given the wrong category envelope and when discovered, was immediately corrected."

    Oscar statue
    © REUTERS/ Phil McCarten
    Boycotting the Oscars: Nominated Iranian Actress Calls Trump’s Visa Ban ‘Racist’

    Being a Hollywood presentation, there was no shortage of Trump-focused humor at the Academy Awards. Host Jimmy Kimmel mocked Trump's travel ban, his clashes with actress Meryl Streep, White House exclusions of certain media outlets from press briefings, and so much more. 

    "I want to say thank you to President Trump," Kimmel said during his monologue. "I mean, remember last year when it seemed like the Oscars were racist? That's gone. Thanks to him."

    Near the end of the ceremony, Kimmel took the opportunity to tweet at Trump. In a rare Twitter snub, Trump, who was attending the Governor's Ball, did not reply.

    Tags:
    Hollywood, Academy Awards, Jimmy Kimmel, Donald Trump
      Adrienne Adonis
      The Oscars have become a political joke. What the fake stream media won't mention is that when these Hollywood pedofiles started to bring in politics into the show the ratings dropped a fair amount because people are disgusted with the liberal left and their whining !

      Look how stupid these actors looked when they screwed up picking la la land instead of Moonlight. With that being said , its funny how some blacks complained that the Oscars were too white last year and now all of a sudden MOONLIGHT is chosen this year which has an all black cast. The total Moonlight revenue worldwide was 23 million and La La Land worldwide was 343 million. It's obvious that very little people worldwide were interested in seeing Moonlight or realistically no one gave a crap ! Yet the Oscars were handed to them because of the political pressure of having color in the Oscars !
