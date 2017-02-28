Trump: ‘Sad’ Oscars Messed Up After Joking Too Much About Politics

"I think they were focused so hard on politics that they didn't get the act together at the end," President Trump said. "It was a little sad. It took away from the glamour of the Oscars. It didn't feel like a very glamorous evening. I've been to the Oscars. There was something very special missing, and then to end that way was sad."

Actors Warren Beatty and Faye Dunaway were to present the Best Picture award to the drama Moonlight, but instead they were handed an envelope stating that the winner was the musical La La Land. The flub was due to a misprint on the placard with the winner's name on it, prompting an apology from accounting firm PricewaterhouseCoopers.

"We sincerely apologize to Moonlight, La La Land, Warren Beatty, Faye Dunaway, and Oscar viewers for the error that was made during the award announcement for best picture," the apology read. "The presenters had mistakenly been given the wrong category envelope and when discovered, was immediately corrected."

Being a Hollywood presentation, there was no shortage of Trump-focused humor at the Academy Awards. Host Jimmy Kimmel mocked Trump's travel ban, his clashes with actress Meryl Streep, White House exclusions of certain media outlets from press briefings, and so much more.

"I want to say thank you to President Trump," Kimmel said during his monologue. "I mean, remember last year when it seemed like the Oscars were racist? That's gone. Thanks to him."

Near the end of the ceremony, Kimmel took the opportunity to tweet at Trump. In a rare Twitter snub, Trump, who was attending the Governor's Ball, did not reply.

