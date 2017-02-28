‘Russian Hackers Again’: Twitter Has a Field Day After Oscar Ceremony Mixup

© AFP 2016/ AMER ALMOHIBANY Oscar for White Helmets: Hollywood Gave Credibility to 'Terror-Affiliated' Group

The mix-up for Best Picture winner at the 2017 Academy Awards ceremony is arguably the most embarrassing failure in the history of the popular TV show. Even the Russian embassy in Canada could not refrain from presciently commenting on the cringeworthy development, tweeting: "Strangely enough, Russia or Russian "hackers" are not blamed for Oscar mix-up. #Oscars #envelopegate."

​But they could not have been more wrong.

In fact, social media exploded with ironic tweets and posts revealing the true hidden reason for the mixup: the scary hackers and their sinister mastermind Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Anyone in Hollywood blamed Vladimir Putin yet? #oscars — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) 27 февраля 2017 г.

​Some users went further by pointing out the similarities between the Oscar ceremony and presidential elections in the US, whose surprising results were also blamed on those elusive but omniscient Russian Hackers.

La La Land clearly won the popular vote but Moonlight won the Electoral College and wins #BestPicture #Oscars — Bryan Street (@bjst719) 27 февраля 2017 г.

​The mix-up evoked memories of a similar error at the 2015 Miss Universe pageant. That time, host Steve Harvey mistakenly named the first runner-up, Miss Colombia, Ariadna Gutiérrez, as the winner. A few minutes after she was crowned, Harvey announced that he had read the results incorrectly and that Miss Philippines, Pia Alonso Wurtzbach, was actually the new Miss Universe.

