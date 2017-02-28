‘Russian Hackers Again’: Twitter Has a Field Day After Oscar Ceremony Mixup

Strangely enough, Russia or Russian "hackers" are not blamed for Oscar mix-up. #Oscars #envelopegate pic.twitter.com/oLeAQuyETH— Russia in Canada (@RussianEmbassyC) 27 февраля 2017 г.
But they could not have been more wrong.
In fact, social media exploded with ironic tweets and posts revealing the true hidden reason for the mixup: the scary hackers and their sinister mastermind Russian President Vladimir Putin.
Russia just hacked the Oscars#Oscars #BestPicture pic.twitter.com/RNADbVaS2D— Sofia Western (@WWYTVine) 27 февраля 2017 г.
When you find out #Russianhackers created #OscarGate #Oscars pic.twitter.com/WLEyId3KKj— The Red Pill (@Swordoftruth16) 27 февраля 2017 г.
Anyone in Hollywood blamed Vladimir Putin yet? #oscars— Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) 27 февраля 2017 г.
Some users went further by pointing out the similarities between the Oscar ceremony and presidential elections in the US, whose surprising results were also blamed on those elusive but omniscient Russian Hackers.
La La Land clearly won the popular vote but Moonlight won the Electoral College and wins #BestPicture #Oscars— Bryan Street (@bjst719) 27 февраля 2017 г.
#AcademyAwards pic.twitter.com/VNWe3MBPGg— Ryan Hampton (@RyanForRecovery) 27 февраля 2017 г.
The mix-up evoked memories of a similar error at the 2015 Miss Universe pageant. That time, host Steve Harvey mistakenly named the first runner-up, Miss Colombia, Ariadna Gutiérrez, as the winner. A few minutes after she was crowned, Harvey announced that he had read the results incorrectly and that Miss Philippines, Pia Alonso Wurtzbach, was actually the new Miss Universe.
И ещё коротко об Оскаре-2017 #Oscars #оскар2017 #оскар #LALALAND #moonlight pic.twitter.com/LmxQfHF1fU— Yulya Gritskevich (@Yulya_Kh) 27 февраля 2017 г.
