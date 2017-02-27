Netflix and Win: Movie Streaming Companies Come Out on Top at the 2017 Oscars

Amazon won an award for the Iranian film The Salesman, which won in the Best Foreign Film category, while Netflix took home an Oscar for The White Helmets, which won Best Documentary Short.
Amazon and the US production company Roadside Attraction's film Manchester by the Sea, also took home two Oscars for Best Original Screenplay (Kenneth Lonergan) and Best Actor (Casey Affleck). This marks the first time either service has picked up the golden statuette.
For Netflix, the documentary division has always been its strong point. In 2014 they were given their first Oscar nomination for The Square. Two years later Netflix received nominations for its documentary feature What Happened, Miss Simone? In 2017, director and producer Ava DuVernay's film 13th was nominated for Best Documentary.
End of the night w/ my studio bosses. Bob Iger of @Disney + Ted Sarandos of @Netflix. Grateful for @WrinkleInTime and @13THFilm. #Oscars pic.twitter.com/vlFxuDXWgC— Ava DuVernay (@ava) 27 February 2017
In 2015, Amazon Studios released its first fictional feature, Spike Lee's Chi-Raq but that also received no awards recognition
This year, Amazon Studios' Manchester by the Sea had a whopping six Oscar nominations, including one for best picture, making it more of a contender for the streamer's first Oscar.
One media expert said that this win will no doubt put Netflix and Amazon on a higher pedestal.
"It will make them a must-subscribe destination for film fans," said Paul Dergarabedian, senior media analyst at comScore.
Netflix and Amazon have come a long way, while some claim they have redefined the way in which people watch movies.
Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete Ok Obama won the Nobel price, now white helmets the Oscar, please give something to Mr Soros before he dies.
giorgoskaz11