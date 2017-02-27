Register
27 February 2017
    89th Academy Awards - Oscars Vanity Fair Party - Beverly Hills, California, U.S. - 26/02/17 – Amazon's Jeff Bezos and his wife MacKenzie Bezos.

    Netflix and Win: Movie Streaming Companies Come Out on Top at the 2017 Oscars

    © REUTERS/ Danny Moloshok
    110312

    Digital giants Netflix and Amazon both took home their first-ever Oscars at the prestigious ceremony on February 26.

    89th Academy Awards - Oscars Awards Show - Hollywood, California, U.S. - 26/02/17 - Writer and Director Barry Jenkins of Moonlight holds up the Best Picture Oscar in front of host Jimmy Kimmel (rear) as he stands with Producer Adele Romanski (R).
    © REUTERS/ Lucy Nicholson
    #RussiansDidIt? Oscars Best Picture Fiasco Triggers Twitter Storm of Jokes and Mockery
    For some experts the win for Netflix and Amazon shows that online streaming services have joined the elite ranks, when it comes to film industry.

    Amazon won an award for the Iranian film The Salesman, which won in the Best Foreign Film category, while Netflix took home an Oscar for The White Helmets, which won Best Documentary Short. 

    Amazon and the US production company Roadside Attraction's film Manchester by the Sea, also took home two Oscars for Best Original Screenplay (Kenneth Lonergan) and Best Actor (Casey Affleck). This marks the first time either service has picked up the golden statuette. 

    This image released by Roadside Attractions and Amazon Studios shows Michelle Williams, left, and Casey Affleck in a scene from Manchester By The Sea.
    © AP Photo/ laire Folger/Roadside Attractions and Amazon Studios
    This image released by Roadside Attractions and Amazon Studios shows Michelle Williams, left, and Casey Affleck in a scene from "Manchester By The Sea."
    ​According to experts, both Amazon and Netflix have spent years paying their dues and trying to earn the respect of the Academy. The online streaming giants have visited major film festivals and tried to generate buzz around their originals. Last year Netflix aggressively campaigned for Beasts of No Nation, however it was not considered by the Academy. 

    For Netflix, the documentary division has always been its strong point. In 2014 they were given their first Oscar nomination for The Square. Two years later Netflix received nominations for its documentary feature What Happened, Miss Simone? In 2017, director and producer Ava DuVernay's  film 13th was nominated for Best Documentary.

    ​In 2015, Amazon Studios released its first fictional feature, Spike Lee's Chi-Raq but that also received no awards recognition

    This year, Amazon Studios' Manchester by the Sea had a whopping six Oscar nominations, including one for best picture, making it more of a contender for the streamer's first Oscar. 

    One media expert said that this win will no doubt put Netflix and Amazon on a higher pedestal.

    "It will make them a must-subscribe destination for film fans," said Paul Dergarabedian, senior media analyst at comScore.    

    Netflix and Amazon have come a long way, while some claim they have redefined the way in which people watch movies.

      giorgoskaz11
      Ok Obama won the Nobel price, now white helmets the Oscar, please give something to Mr Soros before he dies.
