Oscars Best Picture Fiasco Triggers Twitter Storm of Jokes and Mockery

The 89th Academy Awards ceremony honoring the best films of 2016 took place in Los Angeles on February 26. The ceremony went as planned, with the host, comedian Jimmy Kimmel amusing the audience, celebrities shining in chic outfits and this year's nominees nervously awaiting their moment of fame.

Prior to the ceremony, many said that La La Land, one of the most talked about movies of the year, would win the nomination for Best Picture. And it nearly did, when Warren Beatty, a veteran actor, was given the wrong envelope and announced La La Land as this year's best film.

Watch moment when Warren Beatty appears to take a second look inside the envelope for Best Picture. #Oscars https://t.co/okqF3W9eBX pic.twitter.com/WtTf20ot4V — ABC News (@ABC) February 27, 2017

By the time the ceremony's producers realized what happened, the movie's crew had already gotten to the stage to thank the Academy and everyone involved for the honor. The most cringeworthy moment in the history of the Academy Awards followed.

Watching the #Oscars producers slowly tell the #LaLaLand team they didn't win Best Picture is WILD. Keep your eyes on the background pic.twitter.com/3TRUWZAMjH — Jarett Wieselman (@JarettSays) February 27, 2017

While spectators were quick to assume that Beatty had followed in the steps of Miss Universe 2015 host Steve Harvey, who announced the wrong contestant the winner, what had actually happened is that Beatty received the wrong envelope.

In reality, the film Moonlight had been chosen by the Academy as the Best Picture of 2016. The La La Land crew took the blow with dignity.

The moment La La Land won the #Oscar for best film… Only to be told they didn't actually win and Moonlight did! pic.twitter.com/EiUnzicsFq — TV Memories (@TV_Exposed) February 27, 2017

Trevante Rhodes realizing Moonlight won Best Picture: A short story. #Oscars pic.twitter.com/qBpkFGpTUH — Denizcan James (@MrFilmkritik) February 27, 2017

That producer from La La Land who pumped the brakes then announced that Moonlight was the actual winner, that guy was the soul of grace. — Hart Hanson (@HartHanson) February 27, 2017

As always, the Academy Awards were live streamed, which means that social media users didn't hesitate to turn the fiasco into a joking competition.

This was literally me when they announced La La Land and then Moonlight really won pic.twitter.com/9ztFCH8ZNG — Matthew A. Cherry (@MatthewACherry) February 27, 2017

The word is that Moonlight won the electoral college but La La Land won the popular vote. #Oscars — Ben (@BenHowe) February 27, 2017

Text from David Cameron: "Any chance the Brexit decision envelope was handed to you by the same people who run the #Oscars?" — Elizabeth Windsor (@Queen_UK) February 27, 2017

La La Land thought they had it… pic.twitter.com/AMwkumZS4A — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) February 27, 2017

And, of course, Russia got the blame too. This joke never gets old, it seems.

Well, according to Twitter, #Oscars had one job & they screwed it up. And the Russians will be blamed in 3… 2… — Tammy Bruce (@HeyTammyBruce) February 27, 2017

Don't y'all go blaming the old people for that one. They gave Warren Beatty the wrong envelope. It was probably Putin. #Moonlight #Oscars — Official Wanda Sykes (@iamwandasykes) February 27, 2017

Can't believe the Russians almost got away with hacking the #Oscars — Jason Leopold (@JasonLeopold) February 27, 2017

