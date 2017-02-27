'Moonlight' Wins Oscar, Beating Chazelle's La La Land

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — The movie follows the journey of a young black man growing in a rough Miami neighborhood.

The Oscars ceremony is being broadcast by the ABC channel.

​Mel Gibson's Hacksaw Ridge, Denis Villeneuve's Arrival, Barry Jenkins' Moonlight and Kenneth Lonergan's Manchester by the Sea were the rival nominees.

"La La Land" was initially named as the winner due to a reading error.

La la land crew be like… on the #Oscar2017 pic.twitter.com/IUHnBvexjm — GMP (@gerardopina98) February 27, 2017

​Filmmaker Damien Chazelle won the best director prize at the Oscars for the La La Land musical romantic comedy-drama film and becamethe the youngest Oscar-winning director at 32.