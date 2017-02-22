Meet the Internet's Newest Star: A Parrot Singing Like Rihanna (VIDEOS)

From time to time, speaking and singing pets cheer up Internet users with their cuteness. But this vocally gifted parrot has driven netizens totally crazy.

The video of the parrot singing like Rihanna was originally posted back in March 2016, but has recently resurfaced, whipping up a hurricane of new fans.

These are dark times but I am mesmerized by this parrot singing Rihanna https://t.co/Oqdr9IIB7G — Shon Gale (@shonitoburrito) 17 февраля 2017 г.

This parrot singing #Rihanna The Monster 😂😂😂sounds like me alone in the car. pic.twitter.com/xjrmFsbAln — Jason Cage (@CageShow) 20 февраля 2017 г.

That parrot singing rihanna has me having a gr8 week — not levi olmstead (@LeviOlmstead) 22 февраля 2017 г.

Some social media users think the bird's impression sounds even better than the original.

this parrot sings better live than Rihanna no shade https://t.co/okwBlUIpbH — ㅤ (@DerpinBrian) 18 февраля 2017 г.

Why does this parrot sing better than me? Smh Rihanna should be shook pic.twitter.com/ftiE4ztBKM — Mahdi 🤷🏻‍♂️ (@MindOfMahdi) 19 февраля 2017 г.

You can judge for yourself, whether they are right or wrong. On February 21, a YouTuber under called Ursinarium published a brilliant video, where he replaced Rihanna in the original music video with this parrot. Check out the masterpiece!