Magic in the Melody: Unicorn Picture Makes Glorious Music (VIDEO)

Thanks to MIDI technologies, Andrew Huang, a music producer and blogger based in Toronto demonstrated what kind of tune is "locked" within the shape of a unicorn.

Musical Instrument Digital Interface, or MIDI, is a music technology protocol that allows a wide variety of electronic musical instruments, computers and other related devices to connect and communicate with one another.

Huang took an image of a unicorn, edited it in Photoshop and printed it onto a sheet of transparency film. Then the musician placed the film over his laptop screen and traced it with MIDI notes in a unicorn shape.

Voilà! The music sounds pretty mystical! It may seem as if it is a pure coincidence, but Huang has actually spent lots of time manually tweaking the image to make it sound this good.

"The challenge in this process was to come up with melodies and harmonies that stuck to the overall shape of the picture," he explained in his YouTube video.