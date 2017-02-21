Register
    John Wick Style action scene I made alone at my apartment for filmmaking practice

    Zero-Budget Take on 'John Wick' Action Scene is as Good as the Original (VIDEOS)

    © Photo: YouTube/Nisu Productions
    It turns out you don't really need a big studio to shoot epic action scenes. A Finnish film student proves the point with a super slick homage to “John Wick,” shot only in his apartment.

    This awesome home-made "John Wick" style video was published on February 18 by YouTuber Nisu Productions, and it has already gained over 132,000 views.

    No expensive production equipment, no big-budget digital effects — just a camera on a tripod and a little bit of Adobe After Effects trickery. It's also a one-man-cast: the blogger played the protagonist and the bad guys all by himself.

    "John Wick," a 2014 American action thriller starring Keanu Reeves, tells the story of a retired assassin seeking vengeance for the theft of his vintage car and the murder of his puppy, a gift from his recently deceased wife. A sequel, titled "John Wick: Chapter 2," hit the screens worldwide on February 10, 2017.

    Just three days ahead of the sequel's premiere, another hilarious spoof was published on YouTube by Los-Angeles-based studio RocketJump. In their comic clip, John Wick's story gets an alternative plot twist.

    "Dog Wick," which has been watched over 1.7 million times since its release, shows the blood-thirsty pup seeking revenge, as his master was killed right in front of his eyes. Thanks to RocketJump's creative minds, the high-class killer pooch skillfully handles firearms, making his enemies regret they were ever born. "They messed with the wrong dog," says the description under the video.

    Tags:
    film, video, fun, parody, movie, Hollywood, United States, Finland
