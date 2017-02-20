Sick Bald Bird Becomes Internet Celebrity (PHOTOS, VIDEOS)

Register
20:40 GMT +320 February 2017
    Sick Bald Bird Becomes Internet Celebrity (PHOTOS)

    © Photo: YouTube/Rhea The Naked Birdie
    Life
    Meet Rhea the Naked Birdie! Although this poor parrot lost its feathers due to disease, it managed to find a loving family and popularity on the Internet instead.

    Rhea looked like a "healthy" lovebird for the first two years of her life. But it was unlucky to be born with an incurable viral illness — Psittacine beak and feather disease. Around May 2016, Rhea started to lose her feathers, and in about two months the birdie ended up completely bald.

    She's on a roll and barely fits in there anymore 😂🥚🥚🥚🥚🥚 #FiveEggs #AndCounting #RheasEggs #WaitingForTheLastOne #clutch

    Публикация от Rhea The Naked Birdie (@rhea_thenakedbirdie) Фев 13 2017 в 10:28 PST

    Unfortunately, Rhea's feathers won't grow back. More seriously, the disease will shorten its lifespan pretty drastically.

    But luck finally turned for Rhea in June 2016, when the featherless lovebird found a new caring family and many thousands of fans around the globe. There are over 92,000 followers on the birdie's Facebook and over 269,000 on Instagram.

    #SharingIsCaring guys 💦

    Публикация от Rhea The Naked Birdie (@rhea_thenakedbirdie) Янв 18 2017 в 7:15 PST

    Isabella Eisenmann, an animal lover from Boston, Massachusetts, stumbled upon a Facebook post of her dog's vet about this unusual birdie, and she called to adopt it. In about a month she was chosen from a waiting list to become Rhea's new mom.

    "The picture of us two above was taken the moment we saw each other for the first time. As soon as she saw me, she jumped right onto me, it was magical. We became best friends," Isabella wrote on Rhea's Facebook.

    Little Rhea can't fly and gets cold easily because of her disease. But Isabella always makes sure the birdie's ok and takes her lovebird to check-ups at the vets. The birdie's kind-hearted fans send a lot of cute sweaters to keep Rhea warm.

    Here in my #ootd feeling 🔥 Thanks so much Mercedes G. for adding another piece to #RheasSweaterCollection #fromMichigan

    Публикация от Rhea The Naked Birdie (@rhea_thenakedbirdie) Янв 16 2017 в 9:26 PST

    This brave and bold bald parrot is a living example of beauty being different.

