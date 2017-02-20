'Guinness' Record: Cat Plays With Window Cleaners High Above the Ground (VIDEO)

According to his owner, Guinness’ first encounter with window cleaners servicing the apartment building he lives in occurred about a year and a half ago when he was a mere kitten.

Since then the cat has developed a playful relationship with the industrial cleaners, and greeting them every time they arrive to do their job has become somewhat of a tradition for him.

Guinness’ passion for playing with cleaners is also apparently shared by Pimms, another cat living in the apartment.

The cats’ owner chronicles their adventures on a dedicated Instagram page, which has already accrued more than 71,000 followers.