Register
19:09 GMT +320 February 2017
Live
    Search
    LIVE:
    Window washer plays with cat while cleaning

    'Guinness' Record: Cat Plays With Window Cleaners High Above the Ground (VIDEO)

    © Photo: YouTube/Diggy Top Ten
    Life
    Get short URL
    0 30540

    A playful cat named Guinness lives in a high-rise apartment in London, where he patiently waits every day to play with industrial climbers who clean the building's windows.

    According to his owner, Guinness’ first encounter with window cleaners servicing the apartment building he lives in occurred about a year and a half ago when he was a mere kitten.

    17/02/2017 Happy Friday! #TGIF! Happily many people watched my latest videos of the window cleaners! As a way of thanks, I have made this video – a compilation of the highlights since Guinness and the window cleaners first met about a year and a half ago. Look at how Guinness has grown and how their friendship has blossomed! Have a nice weekend! ・ ・ 先週の動画をきっかけに、窓拭きおじさんシリーズに3度目の注目が😂 観て下さった方々、どうもありがとうございます。 お祝いに、こんな動画を作ってみました！ 初めてのご対面シーンからまだどこにもpostした事のない映像までまとめてあります。 特に激しく遊んでるところよりも猫と人との友情チックなところ多めになってます🙈 撮った日も掲載してあるので、是非#ギネスくん の成長も合わせてお楽しみいただけると嬉しいです🤤 BGMはふたりの世界にぴったりなものを♩ それでは素敵な週末を！ ・ ・ #愛猫ギネスと窓拭きおじさん #日々 #暮らし#ig_catphoto #にゃんすたぐらむ #にゃんだふるらいふ #neko #ねこ #ねこ動画 #cats_of_world #みんねこ #ペコねこ部 #video #windowwasher #windowcleaning #windowcleaner #london #igerslondon #funny #TheDailyKitten #ねこまみれ #catsofworld #kitten #猫動画 #throwback

    Публикация от Rina Takei (@rina_takei) Фев 17 2017 в 5:49 PST

     

    Since then the cat has developed a playful relationship with the industrial cleaners, and greeting them every time they arrive to do their job has become somewhat of a tradition for him.

    05/07/2016 #Happy #Tuesday! Yesterday, I took this video. Have a look at the window cleaning seen from the living room. There’s Guinness – on his back paws waiting as the window cleaner slides down the rope and then looking intently at his face. As you can see, Guinness is particularly interested in the window cleaner’s leg as well as his cleaning tools. He keeps tapping the glass pane trying to touch. To see the full version, please check out my #YouTube channel! (link on bio) 「#愛猫ギネスと窓拭きおじさん ②①」 http://youtu.be/EwcGPMOcxr0 今日の窓拭きをpostする前に、昨日の続きをご紹介。 リビングルームの別の窓のお掃除風景です。 立っちしておじさんのお顔と道具をじーーー👀。おじさんも腕組みして#ギネスくん を見ています。 その後、日光が強すぎてガラスが反射して見えづらいのですが、窓拭きおじさんの脚をずっと窓越しにカリカリ。おじさんも不思議そうな表情も見どころです👷 この後、今朝の窓拭きをpostします。 フルバージョンはYouTube へアップしております。 「#愛猫ギネスと窓拭きおじさん ②①」 http://youtu.be/EwcGPMOcxr0 トップページから直接私のYouTubeチャンネルへアクセス出来ます。 よろしければ是非ご覧下さい😽 #instadaily #日々 #暮らし#ig_catphoto #にゃんすたぐらむ #video #videogram #videooftheday #windowwasher #windowcleaning #windowcleaner #lifeinlondon #london #igerslondon #funny #neko #ねこ #にゃんだふるらいふ #ねこ動画 #猫動画

    Публикация от Rina Takei (@rina_takei) Июл 5 2016 в 6:37 PDT

     

    Guinness’ passion for playing with cleaners is also apparently shared by Pimms, another cat living in the apartment.

    22/01/2017 Happy Sunday! Having a relaxing time in the winter sun. Pimms says, Tea or coffee, Guinness? Enjoy the rest of your weekend! ・ ・ 太陽の光がたくさん入る日曜日の昼下がり。 コーヒーと紅茶どっちの気分かな？ ねえ、#ギネスくん 、#ピムスくん …って聞くだけ無駄だった。 こんなところで#鼻ツン 🙈 ごちそうさま。 皆さま引き続き素敵な日曜日を！ ・ ・ #日々 #暮らし#ig_catphoto #にゃんすたぐらむ #にゃんだふるらいふ #neko #ねこ #cats_of_world #みんねこ #ペコねこ部 #TheDailyKitten #ねこまみれ #catsofworld #coffee #coffeetime #interior #インテリア #home #selkirkrex #セルカークレックス #gingercat #茶トラ #kitten #anthropologie #teapot #pourover #22祭

    Публикация от Rina Takei (@rina_takei) Янв 22 2017 в 6:03 PST

     

    The cats’ owner chronicles their adventures on a dedicated Instagram page, which has already accrued more than 71,000 followers.

    29/11/2016 Happy Tuesday! Completely unexpectedly, the window cleaners appear as cats! Unfortunately, the transformation scared Guinness as he is a bit nervous of new situations. But Pimms, by himself enjoyed this special experience and played with them. I was so appreciative of their efforts to wear a cat mask for Guinness's & Pimms' benefit. They are very kind and have a good sense of humor! To see the full version, please check out my #YouTube channel! (link on BIO) 「#愛猫ギネスと窓拭きおじさん ②⑦ 」 https://youtu.be/9YmCr7k4Kh8 ・ ・ いつもの窓拭きを想定して待機していたら、まさかの展開に😂 サービス精神旺盛なおじさん達。なんと猫に変装して現れました🙈 ただ臆病で人見知りな#ギネスくん は、おじさんだと分からなかったのか廊下に避難。という事は窓を隔ててもお顔をちゃんと認識しているという事なのかな？ 一方#ピムスくん は猫仮面をつけたおじさんにも恐れる様子なく近寄って行き、前回よりも少し慣れたのか、おじさんの動きを目で追ったり首を動かしたりしていました！ ちなみに様子を廊下で見ていたギネスは、おじさん退散後、いつも通りロープを追いかけて遊んでいたので少しホッとしました😭 ヤラセかと思われるのではないかとひやひやだよ、おじさん😂本当どうもありがとう！ フルバージョンはYouTubeへ既にアップしています。 YouTubeにアップしております。 よろしければ是非ご覧下さい♩ 「愛猫ギネスと窓拭きおじさん ②⑦」 https://youtu.be/9YmCr7k4Kh8 トップページからも直接私のYouTubeチャンネルへアクセス出来ます。 ・ ・ ・ #instadaily #日々 #暮らし#ig_catphoto #にゃんすたぐらむ #にゃんだふるらいふ #neko #ねこ #cats_of_world #みんねこ #ペコねこ部 #london #TheDailyKitten #ねこまみれ #catsofworld #selkirkrex #セルカークレックス #茶トラ #子猫 #gingercat #kitten #ねこ動画 #video #funny #windowcleaner #猫動画

    Публикация от Rina Takei (@rina_takei) Ноя 29 2016 в 6:14 PST

     

    Related:

    Wild Deer Seen Galloping Through Streets of St. Petersburg (VIDEO)
    Videos of Goalie Cats’ Workouts Make You Think of 2018 Winter Catolympics
    The Getaway: Gutsy Swedish Cow Attempts Great Escape From Abattoir
    Tags:
    play, cleaner, window, cat, London, United Kingdom
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Multimedia

    IDEX 2017: Five-Day Arms Extravaganza Kicks Off in UAE
    IDEX 2017: Five-Day Arms Extravaganza Kicks Off in UAE
    Spoke in the Wheel
    Spoke in the Wheel
    How the EU Has Chaged
    How the EU Has Changed

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok