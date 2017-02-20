'Guinness' Record: Cat Plays With Window Cleaners High Above the Ground (VIDEO)

According to his owner, Guinness’ first encounter with window cleaners servicing the apartment building he lives in occurred about a year and a half ago when he was a mere kitten.
17/02/2017 Happy Friday! #TGIF! Happily many people watched my latest videos of the window cleaners! As a way of thanks, I have made this video – a compilation of the highlights since Guinness and the window cleaners first met about a year and a half ago. Look at how Guinness has grown and how their friendship has blossomed! Have a nice weekend! ・ ・ 先週の動画をきっかけに、窓拭きおじさんシリーズに3度目の注目が😂 観て下さった方々、どうもありがとうございます。 お祝いに、こんな動画を作ってみました！ 初めてのご対面シーンからまだどこにもpostした事のない映像までまとめてあります。 特に激しく遊んでるところよりも猫と人との友情チックなところ多めになってます🙈 撮った日も掲載してあるので、是非#ギネスくん の成長も合わせてお楽しみいただけると嬉しいです🤤 BGMはふたりの世界にぴったりなものを♩ それでは素敵な週末を！ ・ ・ #愛猫ギネスと窓拭きおじさん #日々 #暮らし#ig_catphoto #にゃんすたぐらむ #にゃんだふるらいふ #neko #ねこ #ねこ動画 #cats_of_world #みんねこ #ペコねこ部 #video #windowwasher #windowcleaning #windowcleaner #london #igerslondon #funny #TheDailyKitten #ねこまみれ #catsofworld #kitten #猫動画 #throwback
Since then the cat has developed a playful relationship with the industrial cleaners, and greeting them every time they arrive to do their job has become somewhat of a tradition for him.
05/07/2016 #Happy #Tuesday! Yesterday, I took this video. Have a look at the window cleaning seen from the living room. There’s Guinness – on his back paws waiting as the window cleaner slides down the rope and then looking intently at his face. As you can see, Guinness is particularly interested in the window cleaner’s leg as well as his cleaning tools. He keeps tapping the glass pane trying to touch. To see the full version, please check out my #YouTube channel! (link on bio) 「#愛猫ギネスと窓拭きおじさん ②①」 http://youtu.be/EwcGPMOcxr0 今日の窓拭きをpostする前に、昨日の続きをご紹介。 リビングルームの別の窓のお掃除風景です。 立っちしておじさんのお顔と道具をじーーー👀。おじさんも腕組みして#ギネスくん を見ています。 その後、日光が強すぎてガラスが反射して見えづらいのですが、窓拭きおじさんの脚をずっと窓越しにカリカリ。おじさんも不思議そうな表情も見どころです👷 この後、今朝の窓拭きをpostします。 フルバージョンはYouTube へアップしております。 「#愛猫ギネスと窓拭きおじさん ②①」 http://youtu.be/EwcGPMOcxr0 トップページから直接私のYouTubeチャンネルへアクセス出来ます。 よろしければ是非ご覧下さい😽 #instadaily #日々 #暮らし#ig_catphoto #にゃんすたぐらむ #video #videogram #videooftheday #windowwasher #windowcleaning #windowcleaner #lifeinlondon #london #igerslondon #funny #neko #ねこ #にゃんだふるらいふ #ねこ動画 #猫動画
Guinness’ passion for playing with cleaners is also apparently shared by Pimms, another cat living in the apartment.
22/01/2017 Happy Sunday! Having a relaxing time in the winter sun. Pimms says, Tea or coffee, Guinness? Enjoy the rest of your weekend! ・ ・ 太陽の光がたくさん入る日曜日の昼下がり。 コーヒーと紅茶どっちの気分かな？ ねえ、#ギネスくん 、#ピムスくん …って聞くだけ無駄だった。 こんなところで#鼻ツン 🙈 ごちそうさま。 皆さま引き続き素敵な日曜日を！ ・ ・ #日々 #暮らし#ig_catphoto #にゃんすたぐらむ #にゃんだふるらいふ #neko #ねこ #cats_of_world #みんねこ #ペコねこ部 #TheDailyKitten #ねこまみれ #catsofworld #coffee #coffeetime #interior #インテリア #home #selkirkrex #セルカークレックス #gingercat #茶トラ #kitten #anthropologie #teapot #pourover #22祭
The cats’ owner chronicles their adventures on a dedicated Instagram page, which has already accrued more than 71,000 followers.
29/11/2016 Happy Tuesday! Completely unexpectedly, the window cleaners appear as cats! Unfortunately, the transformation scared Guinness as he is a bit nervous of new situations. But Pimms, by himself enjoyed this special experience and played with them. I was so appreciative of their efforts to wear a cat mask for Guinness's & Pimms' benefit. They are very kind and have a good sense of humor! To see the full version, please check out my #YouTube channel! (link on BIO) 「#愛猫ギネスと窓拭きおじさん ②⑦ 」 https://youtu.be/9YmCr7k4Kh8 ・ ・ いつもの窓拭きを想定して待機していたら、まさかの展開に😂 サービス精神旺盛なおじさん達。なんと猫に変装して現れました🙈 ただ臆病で人見知りな#ギネスくん は、おじさんだと分からなかったのか廊下に避難。という事は窓を隔ててもお顔をちゃんと認識しているという事なのかな？ 一方#ピムスくん は猫仮面をつけたおじさんにも恐れる様子なく近寄って行き、前回よりも少し慣れたのか、おじさんの動きを目で追ったり首を動かしたりしていました！ ちなみに様子を廊下で見ていたギネスは、おじさん退散後、いつも通りロープを追いかけて遊んでいたので少しホッとしました😭 ヤラセかと思われるのではないかとひやひやだよ、おじさん😂本当どうもありがとう！ フルバージョンはYouTubeへ既にアップしています。 YouTubeにアップしております。 よろしければ是非ご覧下さい♩ 「愛猫ギネスと窓拭きおじさん ②⑦」 https://youtu.be/9YmCr7k4Kh8 トップページからも直接私のYouTubeチャンネルへアクセス出来ます。 ・ ・ ・ #instadaily #日々 #暮らし#ig_catphoto #にゃんすたぐらむ #にゃんだふるらいふ #neko #ねこ #cats_of_world #みんねこ #ペコねこ部 #london #TheDailyKitten #ねこまみれ #catsofworld #selkirkrex #セルカークレックス #茶トラ #子猫 #gingercat #kitten #ねこ動画 #video #funny #windowcleaner #猫動画
