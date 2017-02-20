The Case of Saltman: Iranian Historians Unravel Ancient Murder Mystery

Having spent many years researching the mystery of one of the so called ‘saltmen’ – mummies discovered in Iran’s northwest in the 1990s and kept in the National Museum in Tehran – Iranian historians have been able to establish that the man did not die of natural causes, according to the Mehr news agency.

#مرد نمکی که در دهه هفتاد خورشیدی درمعادن نمک #زنجان پیدا شده است و بخش زیادی از موهای سر ابزارو تنقلاتی مانند #گردو از اودر معرض نمایش است pic.twitter.com/evde8UMScy — young journalist (@yjcagency) 19 ноября 2016 г.

​After subjecting the mummy’s skull to radiocarbon dating, the researchers have determined that the ‘saltman’ was in fact killed at the age of 40 by a powerful blow to the head.

The Saltmen are eight mummies that were discovered in the Chehrabad salt mines in the Zanjan Province in Iran. The first of these mummies was discovered accidentally by a local miner in 1994.

مشخص شد که مرد نمکی 1700 ساله ایران تو سن 40 سالگی و به خاطر ضربه شدید به سمت راست سرش فوت کرده.

به قتل رسیده احتمالا بیچاره.:(pic.twitter.com/ZeIzYDi3HJ — Mohsen Elhamian (@Jooyande7) 13 февраля 2017 г.

​The age of the mummies varies: three of them date back to the times of the Parthian (247 B.C. – 224 A.D.) and Sassanian (224 A.D. – 651 A.D.) Empires, while the rest apparently lived during the time of the Achaemenid Empire (550 B.C. – 330 B.C.).

The remains of the first find – and the murder victim in question – is also the best preserved ‘salt man’: it retained a mane of white hair and a lengthy beard, along with several artifacts including a golden earring. It remains unclear however what this apparently wealthy man was doing in the mines during the time of his death and who killed him.