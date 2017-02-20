The Girl Called 'Yes': Turkish Family Make No Secret About Upcoming Erdogan Vote

Mustafa Celik, a farmer living in the village of Ergani located in Diyarbakir province, decided to give his newborn daughter a truly rare and unusual name, Evet, which literally means ‘yes’ in Turkish.

As Celik explained to the Dogan News Agency, he made this decision out of the deep sense of admiration he has for President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, and also because he and all of his relatives intend to vote ‘yes’ during the constitutional referendum which is scheduled to be held on April 16.

"Me and my wife were thinking about the April 16 referendum when we were choosing a name for our daughter. As a result, we decided to name her Yes (Evet). The Population Registry Office officials were understandably surprised by our choice. We called our daughter this because we are going to say ‘Yes’ to the constitutional amendments during the referendum. All our relatives are behind our decision and they are also going to vote 'yes'. I can't see our daughter having any problems in the future because of her name; it will forever be a good memory about this event (the referendum)," Celik said.

Buyur burdan yak…

"Üç eşli" Baba Mustafa Çelik, kızına ‘evet’ ismini verdi.

Bebeği ziyaret eden AKP İlçe Başkanı,bebeğe altın taktı. pic.twitter.com/FDLGh9WERv — Muzır Neşriyat (@MuzirNesriyat) 16 февраля 2017 г.

Meanwhile, Songul Celil, Mustafa’s wife, insists that it was her idea to name their daughter Yes.

"I suggested that we should give her this name, and my husband supported this decision. Our village didn't use to have decent roads or a water supply system, but thanks to President Erdogan the situation drastically improved. So that’s why we’re going to vote 'Yes' during the referendum," she said.

Sukru Sayan, head of the local branch of the Turkey’s ruling Justice and Development Party (AKP) has been to see the Celik family to congratulate them on the birth of their daughter. According to the longstanding Turkish tradition he gave the newborn girl a golden coin as a gift, and praised her parents for giving their child such a name.

The referendum on handing wide-ranging executive powers to the president is supposed to take place on April 16. The proposed constitutional amendments, greenlighted by parliament in January and signed by Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan in February, are regarded by the Turkish opposition as an attempt of the president to consolidate and boost his power.