Wild Deer Seen Galloping Through Streets of St. Petersburg (VIDEO)

A video has emerged on Russian social network VKontakte showing a deer in St. Petersburg on Yuri Gagarin prospect trying to get away from the police.

Cars were everywhere and three traffic police officers tried to stop the poor animal, probably to charge it with a speeding ticket.

It is unclear where the animal came from and how it ended up in the district, but one thing was for sure, the citizens of the city were definitely not expecting to see a deer being chased by police on a slow Sunday morning.

Полицейские и прохожие устроили погоню за оленем в Петербурге: https://t.co/IBBlIdOkDH pic.twitter.com/AWVrmaLtnj — LIFE78 (@life78spb) February 19, 2017

​According to the website Fontanka.ru, the police eventually managed to catch the animal by throwing a rope over its horns and tying it down.