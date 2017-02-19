Burglars Break Into Flat of Bin Laden Family in Paris, But Leave Empty-Handed

© AP Photo/ Mazhar Ali Khan Pakistan Won’t Release Doctor Who Helped Hunt Down Bin Laden

The incident occurred last Friday when attackers broke into a 200m2-apartment from the roof and split a safe open they found in the flat.

The safe turned out to be completely empty and so was the apartment at the time of the accident.

Whether the owners of the apartment are somehow related to former leader of terrorist organization Al-Qaeda Osama bin Laden remains unknown. The investigation of the incident is underway.

Bin Laden was killed in May 2011, on the outskirts of the Pakistani city of Abbottabad during a military operation by US Special Forces.