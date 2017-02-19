Burglars Break Into Flat of Bin Laden Family in Paris, But Leave Empty-Handed

The safe turned out to be completely empty and so was the apartment at the time of the accident.
Whether the owners of the apartment are somehow related to former leader of terrorist organization Al-Qaeda Osama bin Laden remains unknown. The investigation of the incident is underway.
Bin Laden was killed in May 2011, on the outskirts of the Pakistani city of Abbottabad during a military operation by US Special Forces.
Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete They heard that he was out of town, or out to sea, somewhere. The did take a picture, however, of the nine ones on the wall, four of them with a diagonal line through them and a partial diagonal through the last four. That one ended in a question mark, same as it is everywhere else in the world. Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete I wonder who paid for the apartment for the goat herders? Has anyone in this world seen evidences of Obama Bin Laden's death?
