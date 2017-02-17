Pamela Anderson Presents Melania Trump With a Russian Eco-Fur Coat

In January, Anderson announced that she was going to send Melania one of her Russian eco-coats as a gift. Anderson has her own business and is currently designing eco-furs in Russia.

In her letter to Melania, she praised the US first lady for her decision not to wear fur during the presidential inauguration.

"I am so happy that you chose not to wear fur! As first lady, you will help set style trends, and by remaining compassionate with your choices, you will warm the hearts of many," the letter published on the People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) website said.

© AFP 2016/ TIMOTHY A. CLARY Slovenian Factory Makes Unusual Gift for Melania Trump

Pamela Anderson is an activist for the protection of animals and a member of the International Fund for Animal Welfare Advisory Council (IFAW). She strictly opposes the use of genuine furs in the fashion industry.

Earlier, a Slovenian shoe factory produced a special collection of elegant slippers called "The White House." The slippers with genuine fur, made by fashion designer Maja Shtamol, were released in a limited edition, and can be purchased only online for 55 euros. One of the pairs was delivered to the White House last month.