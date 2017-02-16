'Handmade Politics': Donald Trump and His Famous Handshakes

Below is a selection of Trump's most outstanding greetings his counterparts experienced during their visits to the White House.

1. Meeting with Canadian PM Justin Trudeau

On Monday, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau experienced Trump's strong handshake during his official visit to Washington. Social media users wrote that Trudeau was almost the only person who had not been put off balance by the American leader's way of welcoming guests.

Some of them jokingly assumed that the Canadian PM could have undergone some kind of training before the meeting with the US president, especially given the previous experiences of his counterparts from all across the world.

@MEEDIA: "So unbehaglich reagiert Justin Trudeau auf Donald Trumps Handschlag" — eigentlich gar nicht:

2. Surprise for Abe

Earlier, Donald Trump met with Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe. Their 18-second handshake has been named one of the longest and most embarrassing handshakes in history. The face expression of the Japanese PM speaks for himself.

Can't wait for the Trump/Trudeau handshake. I bet it goes something like this.

3. Come on, Mrs. May!

In late January, the media drew attention to another example of Trump's tactile contact with a foreign politician. This time, it was British Prime Minister Theresa May. While walking along the colonnade of the White House, the US President took May by the arm and even reassuringly patted her. No wonder, it took the British politician much effort to hide her surprise.

After the Trump/Abe 19 second handshake, I'm beginning to think Theresa May got off lightly.

Anyone got hand sanitiser for the Japanese PM?

I really hope Netanyahu didn't attempt to holdTheresa May's hand as that would really upset Trump & possibly could start a war #DonaldTrump

4. Meeting with Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu

Israeli Leader Netanyahu also experienced a very special handshake. Although, this time it was rather "warm" and "friendly," social media users noted.

I was also struck by Trump giving his buddy, Netanyahu, a gentle handshake. As opposed to his frequent rude #SOBhandshake.