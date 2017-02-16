Register
18:05 GMT +316 February 2017
Live
    Search
    BREAKING:
    Cow

    The Getaway: Gutsy Swedish Cow Attempts Great Escape From Abattoir

    © Flickr/ David DeHetre
    Life
    Get short URL
    227840

    "Never give up!" said Winston Churchill in his famous 1941 speech. Incidentally, this happened to be the exact motto of a Swedish cow destined for slaughter, yet made a great run for her life in a last-minute attempt to achieve freedom.

    Braving death, the cow took a narrow escape from a truck on its way to the slaughterhouse and was last seen on the loose, fleeing on a country road near the village of Fredriksfors, Gävleborg Country in eastern Sweden, Swedish police reported.

    "They tried to lure the cow back by putting out hay on the ground, but failed. The cow ran into the forest and now it's somewhere out there," police spokesperson Matilda Isaksson told newspaper Göteborgs-Posten.

    The runaway was caught the same day. Its future destiny was never revealed, although one can surmise it was not a pleasant one.

    In 2016, another fugitive cow was shot dead in the city of Malmö in southern Sweden after running off from a local agricultural fair and wreaking havoc on the near-by area. The cow's aggressive behavior forced local police to send out several patrols tasked with capturing the invader. Before succumbing to police pistols, the beast caused material destruction, butting and kicking cars and attacking a dog, the Swedish tabloid newspaper Expressen reported.

    ​However, things may have taken a more positive direction. In 2016, a raging bull bolted from a slaughterhouse truck in Queens, triggering a Spanish-bull-run-like ruckus in a college campus, yet was ultimately saved from slaughter by comedian Jon Stewart.


    Never miss a story again — sign up to our Telegram channel and we'll keep you up to speed!

    Related:

    Tough Break: Cow on The Run After Escaping Slaughterhouse Killed by Cops
    It's a Cow's Life: Russian Activists Give Bovine Friends First Class Treatment
    Holy Cow! Herd Gets Moowed Down by Swedish Emergency Services
    Tags:
    cow, Scandinavia, Sweden
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    All comments

    Show new comments (0)

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Multimedia

    Underwater Photographer of the Year Winners Show Aquatic Beauty Across the Globe
    Underwater Photographer of the Year Winners Show Aquatic Beauty Across the Globe
    Let My Crimea Go!
    Let My Crimea Go!
    How the EU Has Chaged
    How the EU Has Changed

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok