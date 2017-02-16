The Getaway: Gutsy Swedish Cow Attempts Great Escape From Abattoir

Braving death, the cow took a narrow escape from a truck on its way to the slaughterhouse and was last seen on the loose, fleeing on a country road near the village of Fredriksfors, Gävleborg Country in eastern Sweden, Swedish police reported.

"They tried to lure the cow back by putting out hay on the ground, but failed. The cow ran into the forest and now it's somewhere out there," police spokesperson Matilda Isaksson told newspaper Göteborgs-Posten.

The runaway was caught the same day. Its future destiny was never revealed, although one can surmise it was not a pleasant one.

In 2016, another fugitive cow was shot dead in the city of Malmö in southern Sweden after running off from a local agricultural fair and wreaking havoc on the near-by area. The cow's aggressive behavior forced local police to send out several patrols tasked with capturing the invader. Before succumbing to police pistols, the beast caused material destruction, butting and kicking cars and attacking a dog, the Swedish tabloid newspaper Expressen reported.

Jon Stewart Helped Save A Bull On The Run From A Slaughterhouse https://t.co/GjBoLSYoo2 pic.twitter.com/np2qbLgH5B — BuzzFeed News (@BuzzFeedNews) 2 апреля 2016 г.

​However, things may have taken a more positive direction. In 2016, a raging bull bolted from a slaughterhouse truck in Queens, triggering a Spanish-bull-run-like ruckus in a college campus, yet was ultimately saved from slaughter by comedian Jon Stewart.

