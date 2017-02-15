Power of Animation: Iranian Forces Obliterate US Navy (VIDEO)

The animation is called ‘Battle of Persian Gulf II’; it begins with US military launching an attack against an Iranian nuclear reactor while US warships in the Persian Gulf strike at targets across Iran.

The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) however rallies its forces and launches a devastating counterattack, obliterating US Navy vessels with a barrage of ballistic missiles.

"They all sink and the film ends as the American ships have turned into an aquarium for fishes at the bottom of the sea," Farhad Azima, the film’s director, told Reuters.

© REUTERS/ Fatima Zahra Animation Studios A picture taken from Animation film "Battle of Persian Gulf II" depicts an armed confrontation between Iran's Revolutionary Guards and the U.S. Navy

He also added that the ‘Battle of Persian Gulf II,’ a film four years in the making, being released when a "warmongering" president sits in the White House is a remarkable coincidence.

© REUTERS/ Fatima Zahra Animation Studios A picture taken from Animation film "Battle of Persian Gulf II" depicts an armed confrontation between Iran's Revolutionary Guards and the U.S. Navy

"I hope that the film shows Trump how American soldiers will face a humiliating defeat if they attack Iran," Azima said.

© REUTERS/ Fatima Zahra Animation Studios A picture taken from Animation film "Battle of Persian Gulf II" depicts an armed confrontation between Iran's Revolutionary Guards and the U.S. Navy

Interestingly enough, the Iranian forces’ commander was given the likeness of Major General Qasem Soleimani – senior IRGC officer and commander of the Quds Force special ops detachment who is currently overseeing Iran’s military operations against Daesh (ISIL/ISIS) forces in Iraq and Syria.

​According to Azima, the film was created by a small team that was not funded by the Iranian government and has no ties to the IRGC.

"Our animators are not working for money, but for their beliefs and their love of the country," he said.