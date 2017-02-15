Register
19:20 GMT +315 February 2017
Live
    Search
    BREAKING:
    A baby

    Designer Babies: Genetically Modified Humans Will Soon Walk Among Us

    © Photo: Pixabay
    Life
    Get short URL
    0 7114

    A US National Academy of Sciences report has said gene-editing tools should eventually be used to modify human DNA - does their ruling open the door for future "designer babies"? Some may have reservations about that eventuality, but a bioethics professor has told Sputnik scientists have a moral duty to pursue that possibility.

    In a report, the committee of scientists, entrepreneurs, ethicists and patient advocates said human genomes could in future be edited to replace faulty genetic information from a parent with a third person's healthy DNA. It stresses that the technique should only be used in the most serious cases, where no other options are available, and conducted under strict guidelines with stringent oversight.

    Genome editing is achieved via a technique dubbed CRISPR — Clustered Regularly Interspaced Short Palindromic Repeat. It involves taking short stretches of RNA (ribonucleic acid) and tailoring them to match with DNA sequences. CRISPR is the fastest and most cost-effective method of gene editing and has been hailed as a means of significantly advancing scientific understanding of disorders such as cystic fibrosis and Huntington's Disease.

    Reaction to the report from genome editing advocates has been overwhelmingly positive. Sarah Norcross, director of the Progress Educational Trust, called the study "sensible and prudent."

    "The report is thoroughgoing, and the National Academy have come up with a very useful set of principles to inform the way we approach genome editing. The report's recommendations concerning different applications of this technology — in basic research as well as in the clinic — place a welcome emphasis on public engagement," Ms. Norcross told Sputnik.

    As of February 2017, editing experiments have been successfully conducted on isolated genes in laboratory conditions, and on mice, but never on humans — as any human born from an edited embryo passes on any new genetic information, it would irreparably altering the genetic makeup of its descendants. The committee specifically argues scientists are a long way from being able to use human genome editing techniques safely as a result.

    While quick to stress editing research should be limited to disease, the report caveats such seemingly firm directives with phrases such as "at this time," and even goes as far to moot ways disease research could be used to optimize humans from birth — for instance, editing the genes of muscular dystrophy patients could help scientists identify ways to make healthy babies be born stronger.

    While for most the prospect of genetically modified humans will call to mind science fiction dystopias such as the 1997 movie Gattaca, others have graver real-world concerns — CIA Director John Brennan has claimed such advances could pose a threat to national security, and be used to create biological weapons. MIT scientist Dr. Jim Kozubek has said genetic engineering could end the possibility of future genius-level intelligence in humanity.

    In 2015, a paper authored by Fyodor Urnov, adjunct professor of genetics and development at the University of California, warned human genome editing could have unpredictable effects on future generations — this made the research "dangerous and ethically unacceptable."

    The committee is evidently wise to how controversial genome editing could be — in the report's conclusion, it acknowledges public fears that genome editing would "exacerbate social inequities or create social pressures," driving people to use technologies that are "simply are not necessary." As a result, public discussion is "important for exploring social impacts," as governance policy is developed — and a resolution to the question of consent (by definition, an unborn child cannot consent to being experimented upon) must be found.

    However, some are positively enthused by the prospect of enhanced future humans — and unmoved by arguments around consent. John Harris, professor of bioethics at the University of Manchester, is among them.

    "Every year an estimated 7.9 million children — 6% of total births worldwide — are born with a serious birth defect of genetic or partially genetic origin. Had sexual reproduction been invented by scientists rather than resulting from our evolved biology, it would never have been licensed.

    "We all have to make decisions for future people without considering their consent. All would-be parents take numerous decisions about issues that might affect their future children. They do this all the time without thinking about consent of the children — far from 'absence of consent' being a reason not to make decisions for future persons, it is the reason we must make such decisions," Professor Harris told Sputnik.

    Related:

    Can Gene Engineering Wipe Geniuses From the Face of Earth?
    First Three Parent Babies Could Be Born in Britain by Next Year
    China Carries Out First-Ever Genetic Experiment on Human
    Splice and Dice: Patent Fight Over Game-Changing Genetic Technology Heats Up
    Scientists Rule Out Banning Genetically Modifying Embryos
    Tags:
    Clustered Regularly Interspaced Short Palindromic Repeat (CRISPR), genome editing, human embryo, genetic modification, experiment, genetics, report, disease, health, DNA, National Academy of Sciences of the United States, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Multimedia

    'Red Army' for Kids: Chinese Primary School Teaches Students Patriotism
    'Red Army' for Kids: Chinese Primary School Teaches Students Patriotism
    Let My Crimea Go!
    Let My Crimea Go!
    How the EU Has Chaged
    How the EU Has Changed

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok