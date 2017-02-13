Airliner’s Passengers Flee the Plane Due to Pilot’s ‘Rant’ on Divorce, Trump

The incident occurred at the Austin-Bergstrom International Airport in Austin, Texas.

The pilot who was supposed to take command of a United Airlines flight to San Francisco arrived at her plane wearing casual clothes instead of a uniform.

She then got on the plane’s intercom and went on to first ask the passengers whether she should change into her uniform, then mentioning that she is going through a divorce before launching into a lengthy speech – which many media outlets including the Washington Post described as a ‘rant’ – on a number of subjects such as the fact that she didn’t vote for either Clinton or Trump.

Many passengers, including a man named Randy Reiss who tweeted his experience aboard the plane, became unsettled when the pilot mentioned the impending takeoff and opted to go back to the airport instead.

So, y'all. I'm shaking right now. I just left my @united flight 455 'cos the captain demonstrated that she was not mentally in a safe space. — Randy Reiss (@undeadsinatra) 11 февраля 2017 г.

​The flight eventually departed for San Francisco after about an hour and a half delay when the airline managed to arrange a replacement pilot.

The original pilot was escorted back to the airport. It should be noted that she appeared genuinely remorseful about any distress that she may have caused to the passengers.