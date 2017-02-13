Register
23:21 GMT +313 February 2017
    Pilot removed from flight after Donald Trump rant over intercom before take off

    Airliner’s Passengers Flee the Plane Due to Pilot’s ‘Rant’ on Divorce, Trump

    Passengers of a United Airlines airliner became spooked when their pilot delivered a bizarre rant about her divorce and Donald Trump via intercom prior to takeoff.

    Centipede
    David and Goliath: Tiny Centipede Delays Airliner's Departure
    The incident occurred at the Austin-Bergstrom International Airport in Austin, Texas.

    The pilot who was supposed to take command of a United Airlines flight to San Francisco arrived at her plane wearing casual clothes instead of a uniform.

    She then got on the plane’s intercom and went on to first ask the passengers whether she should change into her uniform, then mentioning that she is going through a divorce before launching into a lengthy speech – which many media outlets including the Washington Post described as a ‘rant’ – on a number of subjects such as the fact that she didn’t vote for either Clinton or Trump.

    Many passengers, including a man named Randy Reiss who tweeted his experience aboard the plane, became unsettled when the pilot mentioned the impending takeoff and opted to go back to the airport instead.

    ​The flight eventually departed for San Francisco after about an hour and a half delay when the airline managed to arrange a replacement pilot.

    The original pilot was escorted back to the airport. It should be noted that she appeared genuinely remorseful about any distress that she may have caused to the passengers.

      NATOisEVIL
      Always this "feelings" with the Americans. I would jump of that plane if a pilot began talking about his/her feelings for sure.
      marcanhalt
      Better a demonstration down here, then up THERE! Good for you, Randy!! And if she tried to touch me, I would hold her accountable in a court of law. She doesn't need help, she needs a good dose of reality and I would compound her divorce proceedings where that would look like utopia compared to what i would have in mind.
      michael
      one does have to wonder what these people are thinking or what their internal state is when they act in this way publicly.
