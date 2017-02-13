Hello, It's the Grammys: Ten Parodies and Covers on Adele's Award-Winning Song

Mormon missionaries' comical version

This video, starring college students Parker Cressman and Conner Hein as Mormon missionaries going from door to door and unsuccessfully trying to reach out to people, went viral just a couple of days after it was uploaded on YouTube in April 2016. As the neighbors permanently slam the doors in their faces, the guys sing "Hello from the other side… we must have knocked a thousand times!"

"Mayhem of motherhood" parody

This one is for all the mommies. Deva Dalporto, the creator of the viral motherhood parodies, is a typical mom struggling to make a phone call because of her kids messing around, screaming and distracting her.

Well, actually, that's just the tip of an iceberg: the woman has much more "mommy problems" that she sings about. "Call you in 18 years," she says hoping that one day she will finally have some spare time for herself.

Adele's "Hello" from the dentist's side

Bored Shorts TV, a YouTube channel created by brothers Brett, David, John and Randy Roberts is mostly specialized at acting out stories told by children. But this clip is dedicated to the dentist's practice, which doesn't except any childishness or foolishness. "Hello, do you fear me?" the doc questions as he sticks his instruments in a patient's mouth. The video also features a patient on the "other side" of the wall waiting for his appointment and an irritated mother who has told her children to take care of their teeth "at least a thousand times."

Voice-over narration

This soothing voice is recognizable to many of you. British broadcaster Sir David Attenborough is best known for being the "voice of nature," as he narrates various natural history programs. As the BBC Radio 1 guest, Sir David Attenborough gave the-then-brand-new Adele's video a voice over, turning it into a hilarious documentary.

25-style cover

The following video released by Anthony Vincent on his Ten Second Songs channel lets you enjoy the original lyrics performed in 25 different styles. From Prince, Elton John and Roy Orbison, to Backstreet Boys, Lil Wayne and Green Day — Vincent's impressions of recognizable artists' always sound amazing. And he's got more than 8 million views to prove it:

Ode to junk food

Here's another comic parody by Dustin and Genevieve Ahkuoi, who expressed their love for pizza and donuts and their hatred to working out in their "Hello"-style song.

Masculine "Adele"

YouTube artist Bart Baker produced this funny parody video of Adele's hit, where he features himself personifying Adele and dramatically sings about the lack of phone service.

Adele's "Hello" version by The Key of Awesome

An even more sarcastic parody was released by The Key of Awesome, a highly popular YouTube channel that produces comedy videos. This one also re-imagined Adele's lyrics, making fun of the pop star, starting with her nails and flip phone and finishing with her relationship behavior.

Lionel Richie calls Adele

Remember Lionel Richie's timeless classics, the Grammy-winning "Hello"? In this short fun video, the American music legend of the second half of the 1980s "calls" Adele to say "Hello." Can you guess what her reaction was?

The Muppets' treatment

In the following video, Miss Piggy sings Adele's "Hello" to Kermit the Frog showing him how she really feels. In case if you don't know who Miss Piggy is — she is a glamourous character from "The Muppets," an American television comedy series.

Adele's "Hello" is the first single from her third studio album, "25." Both the single and the entire album proved a big win for the English singer-songwriter at the 59th Grammys. Hours before that, the ceremony was kicked off by her performing "Hello" live.

Adele picked up awards in "Best Song," "Record of the Year" and "Best Pop Solo Performance" nominations for "Hello," and won two more Grammys, "Best Pop Vocal Album" and "Album of the Year" for "25."