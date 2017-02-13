Register
20:19 GMT +313 February 2017
Live
    Search
    Adele holds the five Grammys she won including Record of the Year for Hello and Album of the Year for 25 during the 59th Annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, California, U.S. , February 12, 2017

    Hello, It's the Grammys: Ten Parodies and Covers on Adele's Award-Winning Song

    © REUTERS/ Mike Blake
    Life
    Get short URL
    0 267 0 0

    Since its release back in October 2015, Adele’s “Hello” has been a pot of gold for parody and cover artists. As the British singer won a bunch of Grammys on February 12, three of which were for this emotional ballad, Sputnik offers you to take a look at the ten most hilarious tributes to the song.

    Mormon missionaries' comical version

    This video, starring college students Parker Cressman and Conner Hein as Mormon missionaries going from door to door and unsuccessfully trying to reach out to people, went viral just a couple of days after it was uploaded on YouTube in April 2016. As the neighbors permanently slam the doors in their faces, the guys sing "Hello from the other side… we must have knocked a thousand times!"

    "Mayhem of motherhood" parody

    This one is for all the mommies. Deva Dalporto, the creator of the viral motherhood parodies, is a typical mom struggling to make a phone call because of her kids messing around, screaming and distracting her.

    Well, actually, that's just the tip of an iceberg: the woman has much more "mommy problems" that she sings about. "Call you in 18 years," she says hoping that one day she will finally have some spare time for herself.

    Adele's "Hello" from the dentist's side

    Bored Shorts TV, a YouTube channel created by brothers Brett, David, John and Randy Roberts is mostly specialized at acting out stories told by children. But this clip is dedicated to the dentist's practice, which doesn't except any childishness or foolishness. "Hello, do you fear me?" the doc questions as he sticks his instruments in a patient's mouth. The video also features a patient on the "other side" of the wall waiting for his appointment and an irritated mother who has told her children to take care of their teeth "at least a thousand times."

    Voice-over narration

    This soothing voice is recognizable to many of you. British broadcaster Sir David Attenborough is best known for being the "voice of nature," as he narrates various natural history programs. As the BBC Radio 1 guest, Sir David Attenborough gave the-then-brand-new Adele's video a voice over, turning it into a hilarious documentary.

    25-style cover

    The following video released by Anthony Vincent on his Ten Second Songs channel lets you enjoy the original lyrics performed in 25 different styles. From Prince, Elton John and Roy Orbison, to Backstreet Boys, Lil Wayne and Green Day — Vincent's impressions of recognizable artists' always sound amazing. And he's got more than 8 million views to prove it:

    Ode to junk food

    Here's another comic parody by Dustin and Genevieve Ahkuoi, who expressed their love for pizza and donuts and their hatred to working out in their "Hello"-style song.

    Masculine "Adele"

    YouTube artist Bart Baker produced this funny parody video of Adele's hit, where he features himself personifying Adele and dramatically sings about the lack of phone service.

    Adele's "Hello" version by The Key of Awesome

    An even more sarcastic parody was released by The Key of Awesome, a highly popular YouTube channel that produces comedy videos. This one also re-imagined Adele's lyrics, making fun of the pop star, starting with her nails and flip phone and finishing with her relationship behavior.

    Lionel Richie calls Adele

    Remember Lionel Richie's timeless classics, the Grammy-winning "Hello"? In this short fun video, the American music legend of the second half of the 1980s "calls" Adele to say "Hello." Can you guess what her reaction was?

    The Muppets' treatment

    In the following video, Miss Piggy sings Adele's "Hello" to Kermit the Frog showing him how she really feels. In case if you don't know who Miss Piggy is — she is a glamourous character from "The Muppets," an American television comedy series.

    Adele's "Hello" is the first single from her third studio album, "25." Both the single and the entire album  proved a big win for the English singer-songwriter at the 59th Grammys. Hours before that, the ceremony was kicked off by her performing "Hello" live.

    Adele picked up awards in "Best Song," "Record of the Year" and "Best Pop Solo Performance" nominations for "Hello," and won two more Grammys, "Best Pop Vocal Album" and "Album of the Year" for "25."

    Related:

    Turkish Folk Singer Claims He is the Father of British Pop Star Adele (PHOTOS)
    ‘Hello, Your Honor’: Condemned Man Sings Adele-Inspired Song to Judge
    Tags:
    song, parody, award, video, cover, singer, grammy awards, Adele
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Multimedia

    Winter Outdoor Fun Russian-Style
    Winter Outdoor Fun Russian-Style
    Rise and Shine
    Rise and Shine
    How the EU Has Chaged
    How the EU Has Chaged

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok