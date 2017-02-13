Register
17:17 GMT +313 February 2017
Live
    Search
    Cannabis

    Sweden Joins 'Green League,' Permits Medical Marijuana

    © Photo: Pixabay
    Life
    Get short URL
    110541

    After several years of campaigning, Swedish patients are now being allowed to receive medicinal marijuana on prescription. In this landmark decision, widely lauded as a breakthrough, Sweden has joined its Nordic peers, which in recent years have all green-lit medicinal cannabis.

    Cannabis plant
    © Flickr/ Sean Douglas
    Big Bong Theory: Danish Epileptics Ready for Cannabis Relief
    Sweden's landmark decision to permit medicinal cannabis, albeit only through oral intake, is widely seen as part of the "green wave" that swept the West in recent years.

    "Of course, it will not change the world, but it will change the situation for a few people," Dr. Claes Hulting, one of the campaigners for the use of medical marijuana who has been suffering from a spinal cord injury himself, told Swedish national broadcaster SVT.

    One of the two people that have been chosen for the prescribed cannabis pilot program is Andreas Thörn, who is suffering from severe spinal cord injury. In recent years, Thörn's case became a symbol in the fight for medical cannabis after he was indicted for having cultivated and used marijuana to manage his chronic nerve pain.

    "It feels almost unreal. We have been struggling with this for a year and a half, and finally I get a chance to relax, get rid of the pain and get back to everyday life," an elated Andreas Thörn told SVT.

    Cannabis
    © Photo: Pixabay
    Denmark Prepares to Give the Green Light to High Drivers
    Advocates of medical cannabis keep referring to the medical journal PNAS, which found "strong evidence" to support the theory that cannabis relieves spasms for multiple sclerosis patients, alleviates chronic pain and reduces nausea and vomiting in patients undergoing chemotherapy. According to Dr. Claes Hulting the risks are negligible.

    "It is not about a bunch of cripples siting in a corner and getting high, but about people who have chronic neuropathic pain they seek to ease," Claes Hultling told SVT.

    Whereas this announcement was widely hailed by doctors as a last resort painkiller for chronic patients who have developed drug-resistance, the Swedish national association Drug-Free Society failed to see anything uplifting about the news. The organization's secretary general Per Johansson both condemned the departure from Sweden's policy regarding intoxicating drugs and questioned the efficacy of raw cannabis consumption.

    "If you simply eat cannabis 'as is,' how are you to determine the correct dose?" Per Johansson asked rhetorically.

    Euthanasia
    © Photo: Pixabay
    Dying With Dignity: Petition for 'Happy Departure' Gains Momentum in Finland
    Proponents of cannabis on prescription often point out that Sweden counts among Europe's most conservative countries in this field. Its Nordic peers have all preceded Sweden in adopting medicinal marijuana in some form or another.

    In Norway, around 100 Norwegians regularly traveled to the Netherlands to obtain cannabis on prescription as early as 2015. Last fall, permission to receive cannabis in their home country was finally granted. In Denmark, around 500 patients will get prescribed cannabis in a pilot project starting in 2018. In Finland around a hundred patients receive special permission to use cannabis, usually for chronic pain.

     

    Never miss a story again — sign up to our Telegram channel and we'll keep you up to speed!

    Related:

    High Society: Italian Duke Arrested for Growing Cannabis in Ancestral Castle
    Ganja Power: Indian Cave Paintings Saved from Decay by Cannabis
    Light Up! Israel Moves Closer Toward Decriminalizing Marijuana
    10,000 Studies, 100 Conclusions: How Marijuana Impacts Your Health
    Tags:
    medicinal marijuana, health, medicine, Scandinavia, Sweden
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    All comments

    • Reply
      support
      No problem I suppose except that Sweden will have to lower the speed limit for driving everywhere to 20 mph. Sweden will shortly confront a potato chip, pizza and cookie shortage too.
    Show new comments (0)

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Multimedia

    Godiva
    Fear From Within: Dead-Eyed Dolls by Japanese Artist Reveal Human Inner Darkness
    Dead in the Water
    Dead in the Water
    How the EU Has Chaged
    How the EU Has Chaged

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok