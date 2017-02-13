Register
12:44 GMT +313 February 2017
Live
    Search
    Afghanistan's first all-female orchestra performs during the closing ceremony of the World Economic Forum on January 20,2017 in Davos

    Standing Ovations: All-Female Orchestra from Afghanistan Conquers the Old World

    © AFP 2016/ FABRICE COFFRINI
    Life
    Get short URL
    425070

    Thanks to the mainstream media, Afghanistan is always associated with enmity, violence and the atrocities of the Taliban. However, the country has rich music traditions, as well as art and culture. Luckily, Europe has the opportunity to discover another side of Afghanistan, with the help of Zohra, an all-female orchestra.

    The idea of an all-female ensemble came from female students of the country's National Institute of Music (ANIM) in Kabul. The founder of the orchestra, Naser Sarmast Mohammad, is an Afghan musicologist and a teacher at the institute. She initially thought of maybe a four-or-five member ensemble, but there was so much interest that it quickly evolved into the 30-woman orchestra.

    FEMALE ORCHESTRA FROM AFGHANISTAN
    © Sputnik/ Kasra Rouyee
    FEMALE ORCHESTRA FROM AFGHANISTAN

    The ladies chose the name Zohra for the first all-female orchestra from Afghanistan after a music goddess in Persian literature.

    In mid-January, the ensemble was invited to the World Economic Forum in the Swiss resort Davos to perform for the Annual Meeting Closing Concert.
    Since then, the orchestra has had a European tour, winning the hearts of the Europeans and revealing another side of their country.

    Sputnik's correspondent in Kabul was able to sit down with the founder and some musicians from the orchestra to talk about the ensemble and its social goals and about that very concert in Davos.

    The orchestra is comprised of 30 girls between the ages of 13 and 20 who are studying at the Afghanistan National Institute of Music (ANIM) and are the first women in their families, community and country to learn music in over 30 years.

    Afghanistan's first all-female orchestra performs during the closing ceremony of the World Economic Forum on January 20,2017 in Davos
    © AFP 2016/ FABRICE COFFRINI
    Afghanistan's first all-female orchestra performs during the closing ceremony of the World Economic Forum on January 20,2017 in Davos

    Zohra's members perform in traditional embroidered costumes and brightly colored headscarves, many of them in the green, red and black of the Afghan flag, and play traditional South Asian instruments like the sitar and its ancestor, the Afghan rubab and the bongo-like tabla, as well as European instruments like the piano, violin and oboe.

    "The orchestra was founded at the end of 2014 – beginning of 2015 with the aim of bringing hope, impetus and motivation to all the Afghan girls and give them self-confidence," Sarmast told Sputnik.

    FEMALE ORCHESTRA FROM AFGHANISTAN
    © Sputnik/ Kasra Rouyee
    FEMALE ORCHESTRA FROM AFGHANISTAN

    On the other hand, he explained, they wanted to revive the classical Afghan music tradition and increase the role of female performers.

    Commenting on their recent performance in Davos and subsequent tour around Switzerland and Germany, Sarmas said that they are happy that the tour has been able to deliver a positive cultural message. Besides, he said, they are very close to achieving the goals they set at the national level: probably for the first time in the history of Afghanistan, music is playing an important role in uniting their society.

    The European tour was the debut of the orchestra on the international arena. It was an artistic challenge and the performance in Davos had a special value. Their audience was sophisticated — it included over 3,000 CEOs, heads of state, politicians, businessmen and experts. Together, they largely define the development of international politics and the global economy.

    FEMALE ORCHESTRA FROM AFGHANISTAN
    © Sputnik/ Kasra Rouyee
    FEMALE ORCHESTRA FROM AFGHANISTAN

    The ladies were very happy to represent Afghanistan; even though they weren't seasoned professionals, their music served as a message to unite the peoples.

    "I think we have been able to make a favorable impression and represent Afghanistan with dignity. The world leaders were fascinated and amazed that our country has so many incentives for creation and the development of culture. The world leaders rose to applaud us for over 10 minutes," he finally said.

    Young musician Zarifah Adiba also told Sputnik about her impressions and memories of the tour.

    "I still can't believe that we were able to perform before the leading politicians and economists and they rose to welcome us. We were happy to perform an encore. Many of them were surprised to see young performers from Afghanistan. Iranian President Hassan Rouhani later confessed that he did not expect to see so many talented girls from Afghanistan. I think he was sincerely amazed," she told Sputnik.

    FEMALE ORCHESTRA FROM AFGHANISTAN
    © Sputnik/ Kasra Rouyee
    FEMALE ORCHESTRA FROM AFGHANISTAN

    "Wherever we traveled afterwards, the impressions were largely the same. The audience was at a loss: they have always associated Afghanistan with enmity, violence and the atrocities of the Taliban, thanks to the mainstream media. However now they perceive Afghanistan differently, as a country with rich music traditions, as well as art and culture," she said.

    "Afghanistan, striving towards peace and creativity, has been unfairly hidden from the international community by all-absorbing negativity. Zohra tried to disseminate that negativity. I hope we succeeded," she finally stated. 

    Never miss a story again — sign up to our Telegram channel and we'll keep you up to speed! 

    Tags:
    female, orchestra, performance, tour, World Economic Forum in Davos, Mohammad Naser Sarmast, Afghanistan, Davos, Europe, Kabul, Switzerland
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    All comments

    Show new comments (0)

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Multimedia

    Take a Virtual Tour of Picturesque Northern Iran
    Take a Virtual Tour of Picturesque Northern Iran
    Dead in the Water
    Dead in the Water
    How the EU Has Chaged
    How the EU Has Chaged

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok