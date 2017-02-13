Register
    Don’t Speak Ill of Whom, Again? Texas Man Gets Brutally Honest Obituary

    © Flickr/ A3X
    A Texas man has been laid to rest without a single word of kindness, and his family says the old man is only getting what he deserves.

    Protestor Bob Kunst of Miami, wears a Hillary Clinton mask while demonstrating outside of the Quicken Loans Arena on August 5, 2015 in Cleveland, Ohio
    © AFP 2016/ MANDEL NGAN
    New Jersey Woman Writes Final Wish in Obituary: Don't Vote for Hillary!
    The dead are usually eulogized with lists of their good qualities — or, if they had none, with polite silence. "Don't speak ill of the dead" and all that. But one US family is content to be the exception to this rule.

    The obituary of Leslie Ray Charping, a man from Texas who passed away at the age of 79 after a lengthy fight with cancer, pulls no punches. His daughter simply didn't have a kind word to say about him.

    "Leslie's passing proves that evil does in fact die," his obituary reads. It says that while Leslie lived "29 years longer than expected," he also lived "much longer than he deserved."

    "At a young age, Leslie quickly became a model example of bad parenting combined with mental illness and a complete commitment to drinking, drugs, womanizing and being generally offensive," the obituary goes on.

    Carping reportedly had a record of criminal offenses starting with an assault in 1979 and ending in 2008, when he poured hot liquid on his wife, according to media reports.

    "Leslie's life served no other obvious purpose, he did not contribute to society or serve his community and he possessed no redeeming qualities," the article goes on.

    "He leaves behind 2 relieved children; a son Leslie Roy Charping and daughter, Shiela Smith along with six grandchildren and countless other victims including an ex-wife, relatives, friends, neighbors, doctors, nurses and random strangers."

    His family says they have no intention of holding a funeral. Instead, they say they plan to have him cremated, with his remains kept in their barn until the donkey's wood shavings run out.

    Leslie's daughter later told journalists in a written statement that she wanted to be "honest" in the obituary.

    "I apologize to anyone that my father hurt and I felt it would have been offensive to portray him as anything other than who he was. This obituary was intended to help bring closure because not talking about domestic violence doesn't make it go away," she said.

    We guess it would be okay to congratulate the family on their loss.

