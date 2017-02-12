Mysterious Brazilian Website Gives Rise to Happy Family

Mateus Fornazari, an administrator of the assombrado.com.br, which focuses on mysterious and unexplainable occurrences and events, met his wife Ana Paula Lazarini due to his previous website. The happy family, which now jointly runs assombrado.com.br, sat down with Sputnik Brazil to tell their story.

Mateus Fornazari was living in São José do Rio Preto, São Paulo state, while Ana Paula Lazarini in Laranjal Paulista, 370 kilometers away. The distance however could not hamper their love affair.

In three months they started dating and got married three years later. Now they jointly run the mysterious assombrado.com.br. The birth of their three-year-old daughter however fell in line with the content of their site, the couple says.

"The girl was born as the result of caesarean section," Fornazari told Sputnik.



"The doctor offered us either to do it on November 2, All Souls’ Day in Brazil, a day of alms giving and prayers for the dead, or on October 31, Halloween, dedicated to remembering the dead, including saints (hallows), martyrs, and all the faithful departed," he told Sputnik.

The couple chose Halloween.

Fornazari said that after they got married, they launched a channel on YouTube. What started as a joint blog has now grown into a large channel with over 1,600 videos. They have over 230 million views and over 400,000 visitors.

Much of their audience comes from abroad, he says, from Japan, Portugal and the US. The blogger noted that the economic crisis of 2008 might have contributed to the popularity of their outlet.

"When a person is unemployed he will try to spend his time recreating himself, even though it won't find him a job," he noted.

