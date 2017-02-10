Register
17:41 GMT +310 February 2017
Live
    Search
    Asylum seekers gather round a fire as they cook a meal overlooking the temporary Altnes camp refugee camp on the island of Seiland, northern Norway

    Paradise Lost: Refugees Preferring Desert Tents to Cozy Norwegian Houses

    © AP Photo/ Alastair Grant
    Life
    Get short URL
    Topic:
    Refugee and Migrant Crisis in Europe (86)
    0 21120

    After the migrant crisis of 2015, when Europe was flooded by asylum seekers, 2016 saw a sharp increase in refugees and migrants asking for assistance to return voluntarily. In Norway, homecomings are being sped up by the harsh climate, winter darkness and failure to adapt.

    A refugee looks through a window in the sleeping facilities at the arrival centre for refugees near the town on Kirkenes in northern Norway close to the border with Russia on November 11, 2015
    © AFP 2016/ JONATHAN NACKSTRAND
    Migrants to Put Norwegian Welfare Under Stress, Outnumber Norwegians Soon
    In 2016, the International Organization for Migration (IOM) helped a record 1,500 asylum seekers to voluntarily leave Norway, which marks a 25-percent increase from the year before. Throughout Europe, IOM assisted 81,000 migrants to return, which is an increase of nearly 50 percent compared with the year before, Norwegian national broadcaster NRK reported.

    The chief of IOM Norway, Steve Hamilton, is not surprised with the spike in returns after a dramatic surge of asylum seekers who made their way into Europe in 2015.

    "They are expected to be able to work, care for their families and contribute to the communities they came to. But here there are few jobs, and besides their qualifications are often not recognized," Steve Hamilton told NRK.

    Vegetables
    © Flickr/ Joan Nova
    Food For Thought: Plant-Eating Migrants Less Prone to Cancer Than Carnivorous Norwegians
    Another hurdle for the newcomers on their way to Norway's job market, already plagued by unemployment, is their low command of Norwegian, which remains insufficient by most employers' standards.

    "Many [of the newcomers] have expertise and skills that are not used today. If you are going to be good in Norwegian, you must get the opportunity to practice. And work is the most important arena for practicing languages," Gina Lund, Director of Competence Norway, told NRK.

    A remarkable feature of this homecoming trend is that many asylum seekers have requested return trip assistance before having their asylum application approved or even before having applied altogether.

    "People expect to get permission within a certain period of time. When they discover that it takes a lot longer, they start having second thoughts on whether it pays waiting so long for an answer that may prove negative," Hamilton explained.

    Policemen and a group of migrants stand on the platform at the Swedish end of the bridge between Sweden and Denmark in Malmo, Sweden
    © AFP 2016/ TT NEWS AGENCY / STIG-AKE JONSSON
    Swedish Population Swells to Ten Million, With a Little Help From Migrants
    The Ibrahims are a Syrian family of nine who by their own admission would rather return to a refugee tent in desert Lebanon than live in a nice house in northern Norway. The family from sunny Aleppo found itself unable to adapt to the cold and the winter darkness of the tiny Sami village of Karasjok they had been referred to by the Norwegian Migration Board.

    "We thought we were going to paradise when we were heading to Norway and that everything would be fine. But since we arrived, we have not had a good night's sleep. The kids are always crying," mother of seven Jalilah Asad Ibrahim told NRK.

    Young nurses wearing Islamic head-coverings stand at the entrance of the Medical Library at Rassoul al-Azaem Hospital, on the edge of the devastated southern suburbs of Beirut, 08 September 2006
    © AFP 2016/ MARWAN NAAMANI
    Norwegian Healthcare: Hijab OK, Niqab and Burka Bad
    ​However, isolation proved to be an even harder ordeal to endure. The Ibrahims, who like many of their fellow asylum seekers, only speak Arabic, felt lonely and deserted.

    "The children don't get on here. They want back to the tent in Lebanon, where they can play outside in the sun with relatives and friends all day long. Here it is cold and dark," a sad Mohammed Eid Ibrahim told NRK.

    In 2015, Norway received a record 32,000 refugees. However, the "bumper crop" year was followed by only over 3,000 asylum seekers in 2016, following a marked tightening of asylum laws.

    Never miss a story again — sign up to our Telegram channel and we'll keep you up to speed!

    Topic:
    Refugee and Migrant Crisis in Europe (86)

    Related:

    Refugees Refusing to Leave Sweden Regardless of Situation at Home
    Mental Asylum? Suicidal Refugees Seek Psychological Help in Sweden
    Finland Amazed at How Many 'Refugee Children' Are in Fact Adults
    Tags:
    migrant crisis, Scandinavia, Norway
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Multimedia

    This Week in Pictures
    This Week in Pictures
    Americans No More
    Americans No More
    How the EU Has Chaged
    How the EU Has Chaged

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok