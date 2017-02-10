UK Archaeologists Set to Participate in Joint Works in Crimea

The delegation of British scientists arrived in Crimea on Thursday in order to foster cooperation in archaeological tourism and research.
The Battle of Alma took place during the Crimean War, fought in 1853-1856, in which the Russian Empire lost to an alliance of France, Britain, the Ottoman Empire, and Sardinia. The war ended with the Treaty of Paris that banned Russia from having a military fleet in the Black Sea. The provision was revised in 1871.
All comments
Show new comments (0)
Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete How MUCH this spies and M16 agents paid to spy in Russia and set devices to send signals for an invasion?
cast235
U.K is against RUSSIA at ALL levels. Even refusing any investment.
THIS is why NATO gets away with EVERYTHING.
SAME IDIOTS, SAME CHANNELS.
Do NOT MISS the next EPISODE of, SLOW WORKING BRAINS, OF THE WORLD.