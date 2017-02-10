Register
16:00 GMT +310 February 2017
Live
    Search
    Russian regions. Crimea

    UK Archaeologists Set to Participate in Joint Works in Crimea

    © Sputnik/ Vasiliy Batanov
    Life
    Get short URL
    138 0 0

    British archaeologists will visit Crimea again in 2017 before joining excavations on the peninsula in 2018, researcher from University of Bristol Neil Faulkner said Friday.

    Archeologists
    © AP Photo/ Rusty Kennedy
    Treasure Trove: Unique Artifacts, Ancient Weapons Found Near Site of Energy Bridge to Crimea
    SIMFEROPOL (Sputnik) — The Crimean officials offered UK scientists to take part in archaeological works on the battlefield of the Battle of Alma scheduled to start in summer 2017. The scholars accepted the invitation, expecting to start works in spring 2018 after logistic preparation, Faulkner said during a meeting with the Crimean authorities.

    The delegation of British scientists arrived in Crimea on Thursday in order to foster cooperation in archaeological tourism and research.

    The Battle of Alma took place during the Crimean War, fought in 1853-1856, in which the Russian Empire lost to an alliance of France, Britain, the Ottoman Empire, and Sardinia. The war ended with the Treaty of Paris that banned Russia from having a military fleet in the Black Sea. The provision was revised in 1871.

    Related:

    Unexpected Find: Water Reservoir of Ancient Civilization Found in Crimea
    Wehrmacht’s Black Death: Wartime Soviet ‘Flying Tank’ Found in Crimea
    50,000 Year Old Bison Skull Found in Crimea
    Unique Artifacts, Ancient Arms Found Near Site of Energy Bridge to Crimea
    Tags:
    archaeology, Britain, Russia, Crimea
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    All comments

    • Reply
      avatar
      cast235
      How MUCH this spies and M16 agents paid to spy in Russia and set devices to send signals for an invasion?
      U.K is against RUSSIA at ALL levels. Even refusing any investment.
      THIS is why NATO gets away with EVERYTHING.
      SAME IDIOTS, SAME CHANNELS.
      Do NOT MISS the next EPISODE of, SLOW WORKING BRAINS, OF THE WORLD.
    Show new comments (0)

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Multimedia

    This Week in Pictures
    This Week in Pictures
    Americans No More
    Americans No More
    How the EU Has Chaged
    How the EU Has Chaged

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok