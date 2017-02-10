MRI Developer Sir Peter Mansfield Dies

MOSCOW (Sputnik) – Nobel laureate Sir Peter Mansfield, who developed Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI), has died at the age of 83, the physicist’s family said in a statement.

"It is with great sadness that Lady Mansfield and family would like to announce the passing away of Sir Peter, on Wednesday evening, 8th February. As well as being an eminent scientist and pioneer in his field, he was also a loving and devoted husband, father and grandfather who will be hugely missed by all the family," the statement, published by the University of Nottingham, says.

Mansfield, an English physicist born in 1933, was a professor at the University of Nottingham starting from 1964 until 1994, when he retired.

He was awarded the Nobel Prize for Physiology or Medicine in 2003, along with late American chemist Paul Lauterbur, for discovering Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI), a technique used by medical specialists to generate images of the human body’s anatomy.

MRI uses magnetic fields, radio waves, and field gradients to detect damage, such as cancer, in various parts of the body.