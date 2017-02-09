Famous Russian Traveler Sets New World Record for Longest Air Balloon Flight

Konyukhov together with aeronautics sport master Ivan Meniaylo, made the trip in the largest hot air balloon, which was constructed in Russia, with the intention to set a new world record for a non-stop flight in a hot air balloon.
The expedition started around 9:00 on Tuesday morning from South Rybinsk airport. The task was to stay in the air for longer than 51 hours.
At 12:12 Moscow time, the travelers reported that the world record had been broken as they had flown in a balloon for over 51 hours 9 minutes. However, the expedition did not stop there.
“A new world record has been set: 55 hours 9 minutes. The previous set record has been exceeded by 4 hours 32 minutes. The distance traveled is 1029 kilometers,” an official statement on the website dedicated to Konyukhov’s expedition read.
During the flight the balloon flew at a height of 190 to 300 meters, dependening on the wind velocity and reached speeds of 10 to 40 kilometers per hour.
The previous world record for the duration of a non-stop flight in a hot air balloon was set by Japanese pilots Michio Kanda and Hirazuki Takezava on February 1, 1997. The crew flew from Canada and landed in the United States.
