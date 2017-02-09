Register
16:12 GMT +309 February 2017
Live
    Search
    Güvercin

    With Internet But Without Drinking Water: Rural Life in Southeast Turkey

    © Sputnik/ Sertaç Kayar
    Life
    Get short URL
    0 11120

    Residents of 14 villages in the district of Viranşehir in Urfa province in the southeastern Turkey have been living for years without roads and clean water supply. Sputnik Turkey’s correspondent visited these villages and saw how residents have to walk for 2 kilometers every day to obtain water.

    The water wells are situated more than two kilometers away from the villages. The road to the wells is covered in snow and the only way to bring in water is by using donkeys.

    Despite repeated requests to the authorities and protests held by residents of the district, the situation has not changed in years.

    Residents of one of the small villages called Güvercin use mobile phones and have Internet access. They can receive news from all over the world, but are forced to travel many kilometers just to find drinking water.

    Residents of Güvercin walking to find water
    © Sputnik/ Sertaç Kayar
    Residents of Güvercin walking to find water

    As a result, in the summer the villagers move into the city but in winter the problem of finding water becomes extreme because water in most of the sources freezes.

    In an interview with Sputnik, 60-year-old resident Güvercin, Nure İnal said, “It is very hard for us. We have no drinking water, no roads. We do not know how to live in such conditions. I am so old now but still like a child, I go to the well to fetch water.”

    Donkeys of Güvercin help residents carry water
    © Sputnik/ Sertaç Kayar
    Donkeys of Güvercin help residents carry water

    Another citizen Nurettin Doyungac said that the situation in the village hasn’t changed in years.

    “Sometimes on the radio we hear the news saying that ‘the road has been built.’ But where is it? We built it ourselves. Then the snow came and no one helped us clear it away,” Doyungac said.

    Residents of Güvercin
    © Sputnik/ Sertaç Kayar
    Residents of Güvercin

    He further said that the government stressed that there will be no district left without drinking water and roads; however, yesterday Doyungac did not even have one clean glass of water.

    “We pay taxes, but do not get the proper services. The village has a base station, Internet but no drinking water. The base station was built in just one day, however, access to clean water in the village hasn’t happened for many years now,” the resident said.

    Related:

    Key Reason Why Syria Will Remain 'Source of Tensions' for US-Turkey Relations
    Washington Unsettled With 'Emerging Russia-Turkey-Iran Triangle' in Mideast
    Turkey Has Extradited Only One Out of 12 People Requested by Moscow
    Magnitude 5.2 Quake Hits Near Western Turkey Coast
    Greece and Turkey: High Tension on the High Seas
    Tags:
    accessibility, drinking water, interview, internet, Turkey
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Multimedia

    Never Too Much of Spellbinding Ice-Covered Baikal
    Never Too Much of Spellbinding Ice-Covered Baikal
    Vacationer-in-Chief
    Vacationer-in-Chief
    How the EU Has Chaged
    How the EU Has Chaged

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok