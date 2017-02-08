Chinese Psychics Cash In With Live-Streaming

A number of psychics, shamans and soothsayers alike have recently set up shop on YY Live, one of China's most popular live-streaming platforms, New Express reported Sunday.

More than 10 live streaming channels on YY cater to fortune-telling, with prices ranging from 50 yuan ($7.14) to 100 yuan for a simple reading to 6,600 yuan to exorcise evil spirits — through the Internet.

Similar to your run-of-the-mill psychic, live-streaming fortune tellers require additional payment to prevent any foreseen yet vague disasters.

To date there is no official regulation of psychics operating on live-streaming platforms.

