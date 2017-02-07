Register
20:13 GMT +307 February 2017
Live
    Search
    Julia Vins

    Russian 'Muscle Barbie' Becomes Idol for Powerlifters Around the Globe (PHOTOS)

    © Photo: juliavins/vk.com
    Life
    Get short URL
    0 56585

    At just 20, Julia Vins has already become an Internet sensation both at home in Russia and abroad. Foreign fans call her a "Muscle Barbie" for a combination of a doll face with muscles of iron, almost like Arnie’s. Julia told Sputnik about her powerlifting routine and shared the secrets of her success.

    Julia Vins, a young woman from the Russian city of Saratov, is not just a pretty face — beyond her girlish exterior, there's a real powerhouse under the hood!

    The first time Julia hit the gym was when she was 15. She already had the desire to become stronger. The first year of training didn't bring her the results she wanted and so she turned her focus to powerlifting.

    "I've always chosen my own path in life, and my family never tried to stop me from this. At the same time, the majority of people around me didn't understand what I was working towards. Many friends said that I ought to quit, and others advised me to focus on getting a job," Julia told Sputnik.

    "Now, several years later, I can say with confidence that my choice was right, in spite of the difficulties I had to overcome," she added.

    #Bali #MuscleBarbie

    Фото опубликовано Julia Vins | Юлия Винс (@julia_vins) Янв 25 2016 в 6:08 PST

    Powerlifting is a strength sport that consists of three attempts to lift as much weight as possible in three exercises: squat, bench press and deadlift. Unlike bodybuilding, powerlifting increases the muscles' strength, not only size.

    It may be a relief for those who want to be fit and still crave chocolate or pizza: you don't have to restrict yourself too much if you are into powerlifting.

    "I exercise 5 times a week, and I change the exercise load depending on the stage of my preparation. My diet also changes. When I'm preparing for a competition, I always stick to proper nutrition. But once a week I allow myself to eat whatever I want," Julia revealed.

    😄 #guangzhou

    Фото опубликовано Julia Vins | Юлия Винс (@julia_vins) Фев 19 2016 в 2:15 PST

    In addition, the pretty powerlifter is not in favor of a low-calorie diet at all. "It exposes the body to additional and completely unnecessary exertion, which may adversely affect health. I advise everyone to go on a balanced diet that contains sufficient amounts of proteins, carbohydrates and fats," she explained.

    Standing 165 cm high, Ms Vins is in the 67 kg weight category. She can squat 220 kilos, bench press 120 kilos and deadlift 190 kilos.

    There is no special recipe for success in powerlifting. All you need is time and hard work, said the disciple of this generally masculine sport.

    "In my opinion, there is only one secret — to methodically work for a long period of time. If you want to bring your body into a good shape, you need to exercise and eat right. If you want to become a good musician, you need to constantly practice the skill of playing a musical instrument, etc. It works in all areas," Julia told Sputnik.

    "Many people start training and, not seeing quick results, stop exercising. I also see lots of genetically gifted people just give up sports because of some completely ridiculous reasons, even if they have already achieved quite good results," she continued. "So it all depends on whether you really want it or if it's just a passing fad for you."

    Today I'm a princess 😄 #musclebarbie

    Фото опубликовано Julia Vins | Юлия Винс (@julia_vins) Янв 1 2016 в 12:00 PST

    The female powerlifter holds few titles and has set a number of records, approved by the Amateur World Powerlifting Congress, but she doesn't consider this is a thing to brag about.

    "At the moment I am a two-time world champion and winner of world records in the squat, bench press and deadlift, according to AWPC. But I don't attempt to ‘collect' medals of all competitions. I just prepare thoroughly for the two starts each year and show everyone what I've got," she said.

    NEW WORLD RECORD AWPC ❤️ 190 kg/ 419 lbs, bodyweight 67 kg/148lbs #powerlifting #deadlift #worldrecord

    Видео опубликовано Julia Vins | Юлия Винс (@julia_vins) Авг 12 2016 в 4:53 PDT

    Julia also prefers not to waste time thinking about her goals for the future: "I feel more comfortable talking about the results that I have already achieved."

    Now, powerlifting is not just a hobby or sport activity for the "Muscle Barbie," but serious work. However, Julia find some time for other activities, too.

    "Powerlifting became a paid hobby for me three years ago. It's my whole life right now, but I do have a few of my own projects. Also, I often work as a model for Chinese video games, and I'm the official distributor of some Finnish powerlifting equipment. Besides all this, I have a fairly large audience on social media. Therefore, I have really a lot of work in addition to powerlifting."

    #Cosplay for 心跳战姬 😊

    Фото опубликовано Julia Vins | Юлия Винс (@julia_vins) Июн 26 2016 в 12:16 PDT

    Walk with Archie ❤️

    Фото опубликовано Julia Vins | Юлия Винс (@julia_vins) Авг 24 2016 в 1:41 PDT

    Such a strong lady could definitely fight back if she needs to. But what kind of man could be a tower of strength to such woman?

    "As for me, first of all, a man must be intelligent. The intelligence stays with him forever, and a good figure can be gained or lost. But tastes differ, so there is no need to adapt to one ‘ideal.' Fortunately, I have a man who fits all of my criteria," the athlete noted.

    Julia has an impressive following. She has over 40k on her pages at VK.com, more than 30k fans on YouTube and over 416k on Instagram. Of course, she never imagined being so popular.

    ☺️

    Фото опубликовано Julia Vins | Юлия Винс (@julia_vins) Июн 27 2016 в 12:59 PDT

    #westsidebarbell in Russian gym 😀🙈 #speeddeadlifts #powerlifting #TeamRSP #musclebarbie #пауэрлифтинг #goMETALteam

    Фото опубликовано Julia Vins | Юлия Винс (@julia_vins) Окт 28 2015 в 6:48 PDT

    "When I was 15 and I started to do sports, I didn't even think about being a role model for anyone else. Nevertheless, I have built an image that appeals to lots of people. And I get hundreds of messages from around the world that people of different ages, inspired by my photos and videos, have also started to practice," Julia Vins concluded.

    Related:

    Russian Real-Life Barbie is Not Just Eye Candy (PHOTOS)
    A Barbie Girl in a Barbie World: Swedish Girl With a Cartoon Appearance
    Tags:
    sport, powerlifting, woman, muscles, Russia
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Multimedia

    The Flamenco Flames of the International Fashion Show in Spain
    The Flamenco Flames of the International Fashion Show in Spain
    Postponed Apology
    Postponed Apology
    Protests Against Donald Trump
    Protests Against Donald Trump

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok